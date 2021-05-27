The Least Popular Member Of Aerosmith Might Surprise You
The rock band Aerosmith has been a staple group in music since the '70s. The band has produced classic hit songs like "Crazy" and "Janie's Got a Gun." They also are known to be one of the first rock bands to collaborate with a hip-hop group. In 1986, Aerosmith worked with Run D.M.C. when the rap trio remade their song "Walk This Way." No one had ever seen the two genres collaborate, and that song helped bring both groups to the top of the charts (via Billboard).www.grunge.com