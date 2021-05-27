Lost’sDaniel Dae Kim on Blast Beat and subverting Hollywood’s AAPI stereotypes

Movies in theaters!! It’s been happening for a while and as this Memorial Day weekend kicks off, the film industry’s great hope is that Americans are ready to go Big and see movies in cinemas with lots of other people. ‘Cruella,’ a $200 million gamble that kids will dig not just one eccentric designer (Emma Thompson’s Baroness) but two (Emma Stone’s Estella who invents and becomes Cruella), opens wide Friday as well as for a premium on Disney+. John Krasinski’s horror sequel ‘The Quiet Place Part II’ had its premiere over a year ago only to have its release suspended by the pandemic. It too opens Friday minus the filmmaker whose character, a very brave dad, died in the first one. ‘The Office’ actor had directed and rewritten that 2018 sleeper hit. For the sequel he wrote the screenplay and directs again while making a cameo in the opening prologue. This ‘Place II’ is most definitely a full-out horror film-monster movie with spectacular human-destroying aliens whose several sets of enormous teeth suggest a definite nod to Ridley Scott’s classic ‘Alien.’