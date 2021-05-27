New York Knicks ban fan for spitting on Hawks' Trae Young during Game 2 at Madison Square Garden

Just like every other opponent of the Hawks, The 76ers threw a multitude of bodies at Trae Young, and they just didn’t have an answer. He had 25 points and 7 assists at halftime and finished with a cool 35 and 10 as Atlanta racked up 128 points against one of the top-ranked defenses in the league. Doc Rivers is sure to make adjustments — if not, it will be a quick series — and his starting point guard wants his shot at being the primary defender on Young. Here’s what Ben Simmons had to say after Game 1: