Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'Trae Young's balding' chanted throughout Madison Square Garden, apparently inspired by pamphlet

By Jordan Cohn
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have sports fans always been like this? Or is their return from the COVID-19 fan hiatus just making them seem a little bit crazier?. We saw it all on Thursday night. We saw a streaker slip and slide on a tarp during a rain delay at Nationals Park. We saw a fan dump popcorn on Russell Westbrook as he left the Wizards-Sixers game with an injury. We saw what appeared to be a fan spitting on Trae Young at Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the Hawks-Knicks playoff series.

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Square Inc#Barstool Sports#Star#Wizards Sixers#Hawks Knicks#Msg#Mankattan#Success#Atl#Chants#Knicks Fans#Sports Fans#Video#Nationals Park#Whistle#Knicks Nation#Atlanta#Ig#Sign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsemoball.com

Young rallies Hawks to playoff berth, 120-116 over Wizards

ATLANTA (AP) -- Trae Young scored 33 points and John Collins hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, rallying Atlanta to a 120-116 victory over the Washington Wizards to clinch the Hawks' first playoff berth since 2017. Atlanta came into the night tied for fourth place in...
NBAsemoball.com

Playoff bound: Hawks clinch 1st postseason berth since 2017

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks spent three miserable years totally rebuilding their team, all with the idea of finally making a big move this season. Yet, as the All-Star break approached, they were limping along with one of the worst records in the NBA. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired....
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBANBA

Recap: Wizards fall 120-116 in Atlanta

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (34), Daniel Gafford (16), Davis Bertans (14) Hawks: Trae Young (33), Bogdan Bogdanovic (20), John Collins (18) The Wizards were defeated 120-116 by the Hawks on Wednesday night in the teams’ second consecutive meeting. Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 34 points while Trae Young led the way for Atlanta with 33. It was Washington’s second consecutive game playing without Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) and the first time since April 10 that the team lost a regulation game by more than one point.
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic struggle to score as Hawks roll to season-series sweep

The Orlando Magic played like a youthful team searching for some consistency. The Atlanta Hawks played with a sense of urgency that epitomizes a team fighting for one of the top four seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The combination proved too much for Orlando to overcome. While the Magic struggled to score, they couldn’t contain Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who combined for 45 ...
NBANBC Washington

Hawks' Trae Young Recalls Admiring Russell Westbrook's Game as a Kid

Trae Young recalls admiring Russell Westbrook's game as a kid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young got a front-row seat to watch Russell Westbrook break a 47-year-old triple-double record previously held by Oscar Robertson. For a Texas native who went to high school and college in Oklahoma while...
NBAtheScore

Weird Week in Hoops: Steph kills the lights, Boggie catches Trae's strays

Every Sunday, theScore's most discerning minds highlight the week's lighter moments from around the basketball universe. Here's what caught our eyes this week. Be warned: Weird Week contains coarse content. Marvellous mishaps. If your idea of a fun time is having an NBA broadcast repeatedly interrupted by digital renderings of...
NBAchatsports.com

Despite Knicks’ Game 1 Loss, Fans Thrilled To Be Back In Madison Square Garden For First Time In More Than A Year

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a huge a weekend for New York sports fans as several stadiums and arenas expanded their capacity for fully vaccinated fans. Things didn’t go as planned for the Knicks in their playoff opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, but despite the gut-wrenching 107-105 defeat, fans were thrilled to be back in Madison Square Garden for postseason basketball, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.
NBArotoballer.com

NBA DFS Prop Picks for Wednesday (5/12/21) - Monkey Knife Fight

Six games on Wednesday's slate is just the beginning of the end. There won't be any more night's with a seemingly endless amount of games, but that doesn't mean we don't have our fair share of options to bet on. The biggest cause of concern is who will be available and late scratches, so get in some quality bets before you miss out on some easy under bets for superstars who won't see full minutes.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Hawks finish regular season 41-31 after blowout vs. Rockets

In their regular season finale, one that didn’t matter in terms of playoff positioning, the Hawks (41-31) pummeled the Rockets, 124-95. Next up, the Hawks will have a few days off while the play-in tournament takes place May 18-22, then will face the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAdarnews.com

Bogdanovich scores 27 points, Hawks breeze past Magic

ATLANTA (AP) -- Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since...
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Lose Second Straight Close Finish to Hawks: Observations

Wizards lose another close finish to Hawks: Observations originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards lost to the Atlanta Hawks 120-116 on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Washington Wizards at this point remain likely to qualify for the postseason play-in tournament, but...