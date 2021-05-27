Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

From ‘Shrek’ to ‘Cliffhanger,’ the 7 best movies of Memorial Days past

By CHRIS HEWITT
CharlotteObserver.com
 28 days ago

At the movies, Memorial Day is the new ... Memorial Day. After a virtually blockbuster-free year, two big titles open this weekend, "Cruella" and "A Quiet Place Part II." That signals a tentative return to days when the holiday, in addition to being a time to honor veterans, kicked off warm-weather moviegoing. (On rare occasions, Memorial Day releases such as 2001's "Pearl Harbor" tried to do both at once.)

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
Person
Kate Capshaw
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Renny Harlin
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Labor Day Weekend#Cruella#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Mcu#Memorial Days#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesChicago Tribune

25 best mythological movies

24. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 21. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 20. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 16. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 15. The Spirit of the Beehive (1973) 14. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) 12. The...
TV & Videosinsidermonkey.com

30 Best Movies on Netflix

In this article we will take a look at the 30 best movies on Netflix. You can skip our detailed analysis of this production company, and go directly to the 5 Best Movies on Netflix. Established in 1997 as a movie retail site, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) started streaming TV...
Moviesthemanual.com

The 7 Best Movies To Watch Over Father’s Day Weekend

Although many stadiums, arenas, and event spaces are opening up nationwide after more than a year in the COVID lockdown, chances are dads around the country are looking to spend a peaceful Father’s Day at home. In between checking on burgers and brats, and checking sports scores, the celebration of...
MoviesWashington Times

Father’s Day Gift Guide: Best 4K, Blu-ray and DVD movies

With Father’s Day celebrations arriving this weekend, here are a variety of last-minute gift suggestions for the dad who loves watching movies in his home entertainment room. Action and Adventure. Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection (Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, PG-13, 2.39:1 aspect ratio, 482 minutes, $90.99) — The most up-to-date...
MoviesPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

What’s a Movie From Your Past That’s Chicken Soup for the Soul?

No matter how many times you've seen it, it hits you in the right way. Have you ever noticed how powerful nostalgia can be? Being reminded of who we were, how we grew up, or what's special to us is a big deal. It's familiarity brings us comfort, which has become completely necessary over the last year and a half. Feelings of nostalgia can come from so many different places. You can find comfort in foods, places, clothing, music, and movies.
Moviesooma.com

8 Best Calls to Dad in the Movies to Celebrate Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, we’re thinking about all of the times during the year when we call our dads. We call when we need advice. We call to catch up, and we call to tell them we care. While these calls to Dad usually happen as a part of daily routines, they can have a meaningful impact on our lives, and as we see in the movies, calling Dad can be an important part of a plot.
Moviesnewfolks.com

5 best movies on Disney+ Dad will want to stream on Father’s Day

A great way to cap off a fun Father’s Day is with a movie night. Either get Dad’s favorite takeout or make him a tasty meal. Since it is Father’s Day, he is excused from the cleanup. Pop some popcorn, get a couple of his top snacks, and cuddle up for a fabulous flick. Father’s Day is in June, so you can also take advantage of the warm weather and have an outdoor movie night in honor of Dad, too. Now, what movie is on the menu? With an abundance of streaming services, it can be hard to choose a movie everyone in the family agrees on. Thankfully, there are a lot of movies dads will like on Disney+. Here are five marvelous movies to stream with Dad on his day.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Prime Day Countdown 2021: Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie/DVD Deals

Prime Day Countdown 2021: Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Movie/DVD Deals. Amazon Prime Day is coming! Forget the old cliche of hating Mondays; this upcoming one is the day to score some excellent deals. Because Black Friday is a long way away, and because some folks still worry about lifted restrictions outside, the slew of online deals offer a perfect opportunity to grab that major item at a massive discount. And while doing that, maybe pick up some DVDs and Blu-rays too. Here are the best Amazon movie/DVD deals that we highly recommend:
MoviesPaste Magazine

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Pig to Till Death

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Best Steven Spielberg movies

If you like cinema, without any doubt you will recognize Steven Spielberg and you will have enjoyed some of his movies. He is one of the most internationally recognized directors and if possible, also the most influential and significant in the history of modern Hollywood. In fact, many of his film productions have become classics for life. We collect which, in our opinion, are his best films. Surely when you remember them on a movie afternoon you will want to see and enjoy them again. Undoubtedly!
Moviestasteofcinema.com

All 12 John Ford And John Wayne Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

After providing John Wayne with his breakout role in the film Stagecoach, John Ford and John Wayne would go on to make a long series of films together, each one of them ranking well at the box office and in the hearts of millions who continue to enjoy these cinematic masterpieces today. A master at location shoots, and considered a true artist with his ability to frame a character against the backdrop of an unforgiving terrain, John Ford already had a reputation in Hollywood as one of the best directors of all time when he took on John Wayne as a protégé. Wayne’s skills as an actor, with a large imposing figure, dramatic timing, and commanding on screen presence were perfect for the larger than life storylines the men were telling.
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Scarlett Johansson to Receive American Cinematheque Award

Scarlett Johansson will receive the 35th annual American Cinematheque Award gala and tribute at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 18. American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita said Johansson’s career embodies the essence of the prestigious award. More from Variety. Summer Blockbusters Are Returning to Theaters. Will Audiences?. “Her immense talent has...
Movieshazard-herald.com

Jesse Eisenberg cast in Manodrome

Jesse Eisenberg will star in 'Manodrome'. The 37-year-old actor will appear alongside Adrien Brody and Riley Keough in the movie from South African director John Trengrove in his English-language debut. The thriller tells the story of Ralphie (Eisenberg), an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a masculinity...
Moviescbr.com

Forrest Gump Nearly Starred… John Travolta?

Forrest Gump is one of the most beloved films of the past 30 years. This is largely due to its stellar performance by Tom Hanks and the thought-provoking look at the 1960s seen through the eyes of Forrest and his long-lost love, Jenny. However, there was a time when Forrest Gump almost didn't star Hanks and instead had Gump's Nikes filled by none other than John Travolta.