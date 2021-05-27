From ‘Shrek’ to ‘Cliffhanger,’ the 7 best movies of Memorial Days past
At the movies, Memorial Day is the new ... Memorial Day. After a virtually blockbuster-free year, two big titles open this weekend, "Cruella" and "A Quiet Place Part II." That signals a tentative return to days when the holiday, in addition to being a time to honor veterans, kicked off warm-weather moviegoing. (On rare occasions, Memorial Day releases such as 2001's "Pearl Harbor" tried to do both at once.)