See JoJo Siwa Ditch Her Signature Bow for an Extra Special Occasion

 5 days ago

JoJo Siwa is keeping the birthday celebrations going. One week after she turned 18, the YouTube star took to Instagram to share a video of the gift she received from Nickelodeon. The…

MinoritiesEW.com

JoJo Siwa recounts her coming out story, and the stars who reached out to her after

With just three social media posts, JoJo Siwa stunned her millions of followers — and gained many more — when she came out as LGBTQ. Though the EW digital cover star, who turned 18 last month, says she's known since she was little that she was "never straight," the actual announcement earlier this year was "so unplanned." Before that big reveal, she says she wouldn't say she was straight if people asked.
CelebritiesBillboard

JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Kylie Prew Wishes Her 'Soulmate' a Happy 18th Birthday

JoJo Siwa turned 18 on Wednesday (May 19), and her girlfriend Kylie Prew thinks "18 never looked so good" on her "soulmate." The Dance Moms alum's girlfriend posted a series of photos and videos of the couple on Instagram, showing off their matching tie-dye tees and black leggings, as well as their identical polar bear onesies. She also included videos of the pair brushing their teeth together, and one of Siwa sneaking a kiss on Prew's cheek.
MoviesNY Daily News

YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa wants kissing scene in upcoming movie to be removed

YouTube star JoJo Siwa is “not about” a kiss scene in her upcoming movie “Bounce” and does not want any part of it in the film. In the movie, that has yet to be given a release date, Siwa kisses a man, but the singer who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ community opposes the scene because of her current relationship status.
MusicBillboard

JoJo Siwa Says Her Coming Out Was 'Unplanned': 'I Was Like, OK! So Boop!'

"My coming out was kind of odd how it happened," she told the magazine. "It was so unplanned." The 18-year-old singer and YouTube personality shares that although she's known ever since she was a young child that she's not straight, she figured, "If I have someone to come out with, then I will come out."
MusicPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Adele Looks Unrecognizable While Showing Off Slim Figure in New Photos: ‘Thirty Free’

She’s glowing! Adele looked unrecognizable in three new photos she shared in honor of her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, May 5, following an impressive 100-pound weight loss. “Thirty free,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer captioned the slideshow of pictures via Instagram. The first snapshot was a gorgeous black-and-white portrait that showed the Grammy winner makeup-free. Her Jupiter tattoo on her forearm and the word “Paradise” inked on her hand were on full display.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Cruella’ Ditches Her Signature Cigarette in Disney’s Villain Origin Story

If there’s one thing Cruella de Vil likes, it’s stealing puppies. If there are two things Cruella de Vil likes, it’s stealing puppies and taking drags from her opera-length cigarette holder. Yet the infamous Disney villain is ditching her favorite accessory in the upcoming film “Cruella,” which stars Emma Stone and centers on the early life of the notorious fur-obsessed antihero.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘I May Destroy You’ Costume Designer Freaked When Michaela Coel Walked Into Ocean in Her Signature Look

It’s one of the most important moments in the entire series, and a turning point episode for “I May Destroy You.” In Episode 8, Arabella (played by series creator Michaela Coel), after learning the police have hit a dead-end in identifying her rapist, feels the intense need to return to Italy — the place she found love and happiness prior to her sexual assault.
MusicVulture

Pink Solidifies Her Icon Status at the BBMAs, With Her Mini Icon Daughter

You don’t spend the last 21 years of your life as an internationally known pop star by being a slouch, and Pink took the opportunity at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, during which she received this year’s Icon Award, to remind you exactly why presenter Jon Bon Jovi’s career summary was totally superfluous. You know Pink’s work. You’re familiar. The singer opened her set with an emotional aerial performance of her song “Cover Me in Sunshine,” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, before launching into the recently released single “All I Know So Far,” accompanied by masked-up children on swings. Her recent credentials established, Pink took us back to her hits “So What” and “Who Knew?,” before ending with “Just Give Me a Reason.”
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofia Vergara Stuns in a Turquoise Dress While Giving Fans a Glimpse at Her Gorgeous Pool

Sofía Vergara celebrated Memorial Day in style. (And gave us a glimpse of her gorgeous backyard in the process.) On Monday, the 48-year-old actress posted a series of snaps on her personal Instagram account featuring herself enjoying the sunny holiday with her friends, family and her pup. In the first snap, the Modern Family star is sporting a stunning turquoise dress and sipping on a cocktail by her pool…and the color coordination is spot on.
Texas StateFox News

Texas rapper Lil Loaded dies at age 20

Texas rapper Lil Loaded, who earned viral success with the 2019 single "6locc 6a6y," has died at age 20. The rapper, whose legal name was Dashawn Robertson, died Monday, according to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, the Dallas Morning News reported.