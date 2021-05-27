See JoJo Siwa Ditch Her Signature Bow for an Extra Special Occasion

You don’t spend the last 21 years of your life as an internationally known pop star by being a slouch, and Pink took the opportunity at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, during which she received this year’s Icon Award, to remind you exactly why presenter Jon Bon Jovi’s career summary was totally superfluous. You know Pink’s work. You’re familiar. The singer opened her set with an emotional aerial performance of her song “Cover Me in Sunshine,” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, before launching into the recently released single “All I Know So Far,” accompanied by masked-up children on swings. Her recent credentials established, Pink took us back to her hits “So What” and “Who Knew?,” before ending with “Just Give Me a Reason.”