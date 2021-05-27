New Resource Center for Individuals in Recovery Opens in Delray Beach
Palm Beach County HUB to Offer Help and Hope to Those Affected by Alcohol, Drugs and Behavioral Health Disorders. Boca Raton, FL – Hanley Foundation leadership joined other substance use disorder leaders for a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the Palm Beach County HUB. The new venue will serve as a local resource by and for the community to support people recovering from substance use and behavioral health disorders.www.bocaratontribune.com