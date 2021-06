Players like Taylor Hall aren’t supposed to simply fall into your lap. But that’s exactly what happened to the Boston Bruins last month when Hall, possessing a full no-movement clause on a one-year deal with Buffalo, used that as the chip to force his way to the place he’s wanted to call home since 2010. Instead of shelling out a first-round pick and emptying the already-barren prospect cupboard to acquire Hall, the 29-year-old cost the Bruins a young player who had clearly fallen out of favor (Anders Bjork) and a second-round pick in a year where in-person scouting opportunities have been few and far between. That alone isn’t supposed to happen.