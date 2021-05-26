A comfortable environment essential for a good sleep for a horse – Pt Magazine

A few months ago, in my review of the Netflix drama The Dig, I discussed my love of a certain type of British film that was popular in the 1990s. I don’t know if they were ever given a collective name, but they all seemed to be set in small communities that very often had a task at hand that was required in order to keep the town alive and perhaps even restore some small amount of its former glory. If Dream Horse had been released in that period, it would have fit in quite nicely. Directed by Euros Lyn (a veteran of some of the highest-profile British TV series) and written by Neil McKay, this true story is about a Welsh woman named Jan Vokes (Toni Collette), who simply wants a chance to do something she feels is substantial in a town, and with a husband, Brian (Owen Teale), who seem to be content repeating them same day, every day.