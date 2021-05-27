How Robert the Bruce, Inspired by a Spider, Won Scottish Independence
This statue of Scotland's hero king, Robert the Bruce, was unveiled in 2011 at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. Diane Macdonald/Getty Images. One of the most famous — fine, infamous — episodes in the biography of Robert the Bruce occurred Feb. 10, 1306, when Robert arranged a meeting with his longtime political rival, John "the Red" Comyn, inside a church. The two men openly despised each other, says Michael Brown, a professor of Scottish history at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The last time they'd met, Comyn had to be pulled off Robert's throat.history.howstuffworks.com