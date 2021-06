Inspired by the exploration of unknown coastal regions, G-Shock is releasing 6 new models across three families in the Hidden Coast series. I’ll pause here to acknowledge that the phrase “unknown coastal regions” piqued my curiosity, could there really be unknown coastal regions? Turns out, ‘unexplored coastal regions’ is likely more accurate, but as the saying goes, we don’t know what we don’t know. According to the NOAA, more than 80% of the ocean is unseen, unobserved, and unexplored, and if we consider ‘coastal regions’ as including bits of the ocean, there’s some truth to the phrase. Regardless, if coastal region exploring of any kind is on your agenda, G-Shock has you covered.