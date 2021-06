SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County supervisors at Tuesday’s board meeting authorized a move to bring body-worn cameras to the Sheriff’s Office. As directed, Chief Administrative Officer Don Ashton said he will include a partial element of the item in his development of the preliminary budget between now and June. It will be partial because the fiscal year will already be nearly half over by the time a final or recommended budget is accepted in mid-to-late September.