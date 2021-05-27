Canucks: Revisiting Jim Benning’s tenure in Vancouver so far
The Vancouver Canucks have entered one of their most important offseasons in recent history. The team finished the 2020-21 season with a 23-29-4 record, putting them dead last in the Scotia North Division and 24th in the league standings. They missed the playoffs for the fifth time in the last seven years, and boast a underwhelming .493 points percentage over that span. To put that into perspective, only five other teams finished below them.