Canucks: Revisiting Jim Benning’s tenure in Vancouver so far

There really needs to be a trophy for the final three games of the season between the Canucks and the Flames. Call it the “Forgotten One’s Bowl”. There isn’t much to look forward to tonight unless you plan on watching two other teams play in the first round of the playoffs. If you do plan on taking this one in, make sure to root for the top six guys on the Canucks because they’re fighting for the spotlight now that the trade deadline additions are getting the job done.