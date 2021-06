Feel the atmosphere rumble with trance power as Reliquary proudly presents Delphos & Vault, out now on Individual Identity Music!. There’s a storm a-brewin’ and it’s under the control of Atlanta’s own Reliquary! As an artist that pours his absolute everything into his craft, he consistently offers up music that provides a brief escape from the world. Take a look at tracks like “Voyager’s Cry” or “Forgotten” and you can feel yourself step into an alternate universe full of like-minded souls getting down to the beautiful beat. Today, Reliquary unveiled his latest work, Delphos & Vault, and while it absolutely whisks us away to trance paradise, this one slaps like a lightning strike on the dancefloor!