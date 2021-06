Based on the sheer numbers required to successfully pull off an episode of Saturday Night Live, it takes a lot to yank focus from the show itself. There’s the cast lineup, of course, stuffed with comedy stars who routinely make the headlines they joke about. Then there’s the 12-piece band keeping the energy up with swingy jazz riffs, the hundred-plus crew members, and full-capacity audience to contend with for attention — not to mention the superstar musical guest. But first-time SNL host Anya Taylor-Joy’s beauty look, complete with ‘60s-inspired hair and makeup, managed to instantly steal the show anyway, from her promo photos to the first lines of her (bilingual) monologue, all the way through closing goodbyes.