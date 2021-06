If you could go back in time and give yourself some advice on graduation day (whether high school or college), what would that advice be?. After the initial freak out seeing a bald older version of myself as in "Back To The Future," the conversation would be critical, supportive, but also aspirational. There definitely would be some "and what made you think that was a good idea" moments to "you are capable of achieving more than you envisioned if you set your mind to it." Something that has remained consistent since those graduation years ago was not allowing myself to be an "I wish I would have" type of person.