2021 Elgin Memorial Day events set for Monday, May 31

The following are events planned for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021 by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association in cooperation with the city of Elgin. For further information, including possible weather-related changes, visit www.elginmemorialday.org

Bluff City Cemetery, 11:00 a.m. 945 Bluff City Blvd. Elgin, IL

This year’s program will pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of Desert Storm. The keynote speaker will be Mark Powell, St. Charles V.F.W. Chaplain.

This program will also feature the Northwest Baptist Bible Academy and Elgin’s Poet Laureate Chasity Gunn. Local students will continue the long held tradition of reading Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and General John Logan’s Orders which established Memorial Day.

The most solemn moment of the morning will be the laying of organizational wreaths at the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial – an observance akin to the laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Washington D.C. Activities will include a roll call of deceased veterans, a rifle salute, and the playing of Taps.

Special Notes:

There will be NO shuttle bus service this year.

For those who choose not to attend in person, this service will be broadcast live on WRMN, 1410 AM and WRMN Facebook Live. A video of the program will be available later in the day and posted on the City of Elgin Facebook page.

Lakewood Memorial Park, 9:15 a.m. 30W730 US 20 Elgin, IL

A service to honor those buried at Lakewood Memorial Park located at 30W730 US 20 will be held at the cemetery’s Garden of Honor and include a combined color guard. The observance will conclude with a rifle salute and the playing of Taps.

Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 9:45 a.m. 274 N. Grove Ave. Elgin, IL

Organized by the Elgin Navy Club and the Elgin Marine Corps League, this program is especially designed to pay tribute to veterans interred at sea. Following a presentation by Elgin Navy Club members, the service will conclude with the strewing of flowers into the Fox River, rifle salute, and the playing of Taps.

Elgin’s Veterans Memorial Park is located adjacent to the Gail Borden Public Library at 274 N. Grove Ave

Mount Hope Cemetery, 8:45 a.m. 1001 Villa Street Elgin, IL is CANCELLED for 2021.

For more information on these events, visit elginmemorialday.org.