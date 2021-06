Sharon Bialy and Gohar Gazazyan both knew that they had an incredible task in casting someone to play Donald Trump in the Showtime limited series “The Comey Rule.” “His mannerisms and the way that he carries himself has been done so much in comedy. We were really leaning towards a sort of authentic portrayal of him, but there’s still that part of him that is almost like a sketch version of a person,” Gazazyan remembers in our recent interview (watch the exclusive video above). They would eventually land on Brendan Gleeson, but there was one small problem: he turned it down. This forced Bialy to exercise her powers of persuasion to help change his mind. “I wrote a beautiful letter to him. And then I just kept calling and saying, he really should talk to Billy. You really should talk to Billy or, or read it again. And the manager was really helpful, saying, let me talk to him and we just kept, we just didn’t want to take no for an answer.”