New TripActions Tools Tackle Unused Tickets, Soft-Dollar Funds
TripActions has launched a new suite of tools that includes features to manage unused tickets of former employees and soft-dollar funds from airlines. The unused ticket name change feature in TripActions' "Hello, Savings" suite automatically transfers tickets from inactive employees to current employees. TripActions' own data indicates that about 14 percent of unused tickets—many of which are set to expire this year—currently are assigned to travelers no longer with their companies.www.businesstravelnews.com