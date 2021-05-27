Uniper signs long-time PPA with Pattern for Western Spirit wind energy

RICHMOND — Offshore wind energy is headed to the East Coast on the back of a monster famed for creating giant whirlpools to overturn ships. Charybdis will be the name given to the offshore wind installation vessel Dominion Energy is building in Texas, which will be used to construct not only Virginia’s proposed 2.6-gigawatt wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach but also the Revolution and Sunrise Wind projects off the coasts of New England and New York. The latter two projects are being developed by offshore wind companies Ørsted and Eversource.