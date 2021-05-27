Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Uniper signs long-time PPA with Pattern for Western Spirit wind energy

By Renewable Energy World
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePattern Energy Group LP and international energy company Uniper this week announced they have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement for up to 219,000 MWh per year of wind energy generated in New Mexico. The power will be delivered from Pattern Energy’s 1,050-MW Western Spirit Wind project, which is currently under construction in New Mexico and represents the largest single-phase renewable power build out in U.S. history.

www.renewableenergyworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Energy Resources#Renewable Energy#Renewable Power#Energy Companies#Ppa#Pattern Energy Group Lp#Pattern Energy#Cooperatives#President Ceo#Uniper North America#Ac#Reta#Pnm#Western Spirit Wind#Utility Companies#Electricity#Company#Western States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

7 Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Their Weight in Green

Ask around and you probably won’t find too many folks that will question the idea that the future of energy stocks is green and renewable. Primarily, the technology to extract free “power” from sources like the sun or wind is too compelling to ignore. At the same time, challenges to this burgeoning phenomenon exist, many of which have pressured investments in this space.
Energy Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

Renewables investor ECP acquires community solar developer Pivot Energy

ECP, a renewables and sustainable solutions investor, acquired Pivot Energy, a national commercial and community solar developer on June 1. Founded in 2009, Pivot offers a distributed solar development platform, financing and managing commercial and community solar projects across the United States. Pivot serves the full commercial solar ecosystem, including...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM

BP (NYSE: BP) has reached an agreement to purchase nine gigawatts of solar development projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy. BP (NYSE: BP) revealed that it has reached an agreement to purchase nine gigawatts (GW) of solar development projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy. BP, which expects the...
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

ECP Acquires Pivot Energy

ECP, an investor across energy transition, electrification and decarbonization infrastructure assets, has acquired Pivot Energy, a national commercial and community solar developer. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2009, Pivot says it offers a distributed solar development platform that is accelerating the transition to cleaner and...
Businesspv-magazine-usa.com

People on the move: Guzman Energy, Ideematec, Leeward Renewable, and more

Guzman Energy hired Steve Beuning as senior advisor, Market Design and Integration. In this newly created role, Beuning will work with customers to help them achieve their energy goals. Most recently, Beuning was VP, power supply and programs at Holy Cross Energy. In addition, Beuning spent 34 years at Xcel Energy where he directed market operations and gained experience in wholesale electric market design; renewable energy integration; transmission system open access; generation interconnection; congestion management and congestion hedging.
Energy Industryinvestortelegraph.com

Top 5 Clean Energy Companies for 2021

As the industry is more focused on producing and implementing clean energy for the future, there are more investors and companies are coming up to join hands. Recently president Biden has shown his interest in the clean-energy initiatives, which is fueling the largest companies to grow more. Hence the industry-leading presences are making their paths to rule 2021 with their initiatives. Here are the top 5 clean energy companies which will rule in 2021.
Energy IndustryDaily Progress

Dominion’s new offshore wind vessel will be named after an ancient Greek sea monster

RICHMOND — Offshore wind energy is headed to the East Coast on the back of a monster famed for creating giant whirlpools to overturn ships. Charybdis will be the name given to the offshore wind installation vessel Dominion Energy is building in Texas, which will be used to construct not only Virginia’s proposed 2.6-gigawatt wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach but also the Revolution and Sunrise Wind projects off the coasts of New England and New York. The latter two projects are being developed by offshore wind companies Ørsted and Eversource.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Investment in energy to increase 10% to $1.9 trillion: IEA

Global investment in energy is forecast to increase by nearly 10 percent in 2021 to USD 1.9 trillion, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Global power sector investment is set to increase by around 5 percent in 2021 to more than USD 820 billion, after staying flat in 2020.
Montana StateIndependent Record

Montana's largest wind farm contracts with Puget Sound Energy

What’s expected to be Montana’s largest wind farm secured its first customer Wednesday from Colstrip Power Plant co-owner Puget Sound Energy. The Seattle-area utility confirmed Wednesday morning that it has a 20-year contract with the owner of the Clearwater Wind project, a massive three-county wind farm being developed near Colstrip. Puget will purchase 350 megawatts of Clearwater capacity, enough to power 140,000 homes, according to the utility.
Arlington, TXfortworthinc.com

Arlington's U.S Energy Completes Eagle Ford Pipeline Projects

U.S. Energy Development Corp., an Arlington exploration and production firm, said it completed several pipeline projects in Texas’ Eagle Ford shale play. U.S. Energy said it completed the LLM South B, LLM South C, LLM North A, Sola Vaca Norte A, Hideaway Ranch A, and Hideaway Ranch E midstream infrastructure development projects.
Montana StateKOMO News

Puget Sound Energy inks deal to buy Montana wind power

BILLINGS, Mont. — Puget Sound Energy says it's reached an agreement to buy 350 megawatts of power from a planned eastern Montana wind farm. Wednesday's announcement comes as the Washington state utility that co-owns the Colstrip power plant seeks to reduce its carbon emissions. PSE says it signed a 20-year...
Blackford County, INInside Indiana Business

Solar, Wind Projects Planned for Blackford County

BLACKFORD COUNTY - Dallas-based Tri Global Energy, a developer of renewable energy projects, has announced an agreement to sell two renewable energy projects, a wind and a solar project, in Blackford County to Leeward Renewable Energy. Tri Global Energy’s Chairman John Billingsley says the two projects have the potential to materially add to the renewable energy infrastructure in the region.
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

bp Adds 9 GW of Renewables to Portfolio with 7X Energy Purchase

Bp has reached an agreement to purchase 9 GW of U.S. solar development projects from 7X Energy, an independent solar developer. The acquisition represents a significant step towards bp’s target of growing its net developed renewable generating capacity to 20 GW by 2025 and 50 GW by 2030. The deal will also grow bp’s renewables pipeline from 14 GW to 23 GW. The assets will be developed through Lightsource bp, a European solar developer.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

ADVANCED ELECTRICITY GENERATION: Wind Powers 10% Revenue Growth in 2020

Advanced Energy Perspectives is AEE's blog presenting news, analysis, and commentary on creating an advanced energy economy. This post is the fourth in a series of excerpts from the Advanced Energy Now 2021 Market Report, prepared for AEE by Guidehouse Insights. At $384.4 billion, Advanced Electricity Generation is the largest...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

Lightsource BP has said it won more than 40% of the total awarded capacity in Greece’s renewables auction last week through a co-development partnership, increasing its global presence to 14 countries. The auction success forms part of a larger 640MWp solar portfolio that the company will develop with Greek renewable...