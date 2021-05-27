Uniper signs long-time PPA with Pattern for Western Spirit wind energy
Pattern Energy Group LP and international energy company Uniper this week announced they have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement for up to 219,000 MWh per year of wind energy generated in New Mexico. The power will be delivered from Pattern Energy’s 1,050-MW Western Spirit Wind project, which is currently under construction in New Mexico and represents the largest single-phase renewable power build out in U.S. history.www.renewableenergyworld.com