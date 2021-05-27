Cancel
Economy

SaluVid to distribute The Alkaline Water Company products in the Caribbean

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Arizona-based bottled drinking water producer The Alkaline Water Company has expanded its geographical footprint to the Caribbean region with the signing of a distribution partnership with SaluVid, a division of TraFon Group.

State
Florida State
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
Economystockdaymedia.com

Heritage Granted Health Canada Research License (HERTF)

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has received its Cannabis Research Licence under Health Canada’s Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Voyage Cannabis Corp. This licence allows Heritage to conduct research, analysis and trials for the assessment...
NBAfloridanewswire.com

NBA Legend Metta Sandiford-Artest Will Promote CBD Move Free Products Via Partnership with National Distribution Company, Cannaballers Sales & Marketing

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jun 04, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Former NBA Allstar, Defensive Player of the Year and Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion, Metta Sandiford-Artest is affiliated Washington-based CBD company, CBD Move Free cbdmovefree.com. “We are extremely excited about this amazing opportunity to work with Metta and the Cannaballers team to educate the public on the benefits of CBD and showcase our proprietary products,” states Jonas Roeser, Co-Founder & CEO of CBD Move Free.
Businesscepro.com

SnapAV and MZ Audio Partner to Distribute Episode Products in India

SnapAV is looking to expand its global footprint by partnering with MZ Audio, an Indian distributor of a wide range of AV products, to distribute Episode audio solutions throughout the country. According to a recent press release, the partnership is designed to strengthen SnapAV’s presence in India by giving partners...
Beauty & Fashionstpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete distribution firm launches digital marketplace for professional beauty products

June 3, 2021 - St. Petersburg-based SalonCentric will launch an ecommerce marketplace in the second half of 2021. The marketplace will offer a one-stop shop for salons and stylists, a news release said. Salons and stylists have been under pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic to adapt to new customer behaviors while protecting their bottom line, the company said in a news release. It said current procurement options are fractured and inefficient, and salon and spa owners need an efficient, convenient channel to obtain professional products at competitive prices. The marketplace, which will operate on the Mirakl Marketplace platform, will triple SalonCentric's product selection online with the addition of more than 350 third-party vendors, in addition to its current 150 vendors, on SalonCentric.com, the news release said. SalonCentric is L'Oréal USA's salon professional distribution operation.
BusinessTire Business

Sailun opens sales/distribution company in Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario — China's Sailun Group Co. Ltd. has established Sailun Tire Americas (STA), a wholly owned subsidiary, in Brampton to oversee distribution of the Sailun brand in North America. The new company assumes responsibility for Sailun and other Sailun Group brands from Sailun International, which was formed in 2018...
Marketsdrpgazette.com

Ready for Takeoff? The Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ:WTER) In News

The Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ:WTER) is gaining momentum in late morning session on Friday. The stock has gained 16% so far this year. As of 11:35, WTER stock is up by 2.56% to trade at $3.64. The stock has witnessed a total volume with 1.05 million shares, compared to its average volume of 990K. The stock has moved within a range of $1.1750 – 1.2100 after opening the trade at $1.20.
RetailBevNET.com

Essentia Water Adds 500mL Bottle To Its Product Lineup

Essentia is the first high pH (9.5+) water offered in a six-pack of 500mL [16.9 oz] bottles. Just in time for summer, the convenient, on-the-go size will become available starting in June at convenience stores and retail outlets across the country including Kroger, Target, CVS, Walmart, Albertsons Safeway, and Publix.
BusinessBrewbound.com

Buzzbox Signs Deal with Republic National Distributing Company

INDIO, Calif. – Buzzbox, the industry innovator in adult spirits-based ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, announced today an exclusive agreement with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) to distribute its award-winning portfolio of refreshingly unique, classic cocktails in all of RNDC’s thirty-two U.S markets. The distribution agreement expands availability of bar-quality cocktails served...
BusinessOpenView Blog

A New Way To Tell if a Company Is Truly Product-Led

Product-led growth (PLG) has emerged as the buzzword of 2021. In OpenView’s 2020 SaaS benchmarks, we pointed out that public markets were starting to take notice of product-led companies. The companies on OpenView’s PLG index traded at a 50% revenue multiple premium to their SaaS peers, with the valuation gap widening over the course of the year. Buoyed by the siren call of premium valuations, investors and operators alike started to take PLG seriously.
Industrysolarindustrymag.com

BayWa r.e. Adds Polar Racking Ground Mount Products to Distribution Network

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Inc., a provider of renewable energy solutions, says it has become a distributor for Polar Racking Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of solar PV mounting systems. BayWa r.e. will immediately add access to Polar Racking’s PRU-D ground mount product line to their line card and web store,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
GreenMatters

These Companies Are Upcycling Food Waste Into All New Products

XAmericans waste tons of food every day. It’s reprehensible, especially considering how many people go hungry all over the word. Historically, most of this food would have ended up in landfills, but today, certain organizations have dedicated their lives to repurposing all of that still edible, though temporarily discarded food into something great. Upcycled food represents a new trend in zero-waste living and it’s catching on faster than anyone anticipated.
Food & Drinkspackworld.com

Accelerating Speed to Market for New Food and Beverage Product Ideas

Amy Boyer, Chief Customer Officer for ALOHA, makers of organic plant-based bars, drinks, and powders, spoke with Tetra Pak representatives Larine Urbina, VP of Communications, Pedro Gonzalez, VP of Marketing, and Patty Mathison, VP of Business Development at the Natural Products Expo West virtual conference, about some of the biggest challenges of launching a new food or beverage product.
San Diego, CApacificsandiego.com

Latino Company had no choice but to spice up their products

San Diego Residents Emiliano Gallego and Cesar Gallego expanded their family pasta business, Pagasa, after being labeled the “Mexican Pasta” by the pasta industry. The stereotypes and labels overshadowed many years of branding efforts by positioning them as outsiders, but the Gallego cousins saw this as an opportunity to reclaim their heritage and take pride in being Mexican.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Universal Proptech Expands Distribution of Air Sniper Products Across Canada & Exploring Sales into the United States

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company is expanding the distribution of Air Sniper products across Canada and exploring sales into the United States. The company and Air Alpine Innovation Research Inc. ("Air Sniper") have agreed under a revised distribution agreement ("Agreement") to expand the Company's geographic reach, which now includes all of Canada and the United States. This revised distribution agreement comes as an update to its original agreement previously announced on February 1, 2021. The Company has agreed to convert its status as an exclusive Master Distributor for eastern Canada to a non-exclusive one covering both Canada and United States.
Economyatoallinks.com

5 Most Profitable B2B Company Products to Sell

A B2B market is different from a traditional marketplace. It is a market where businesses meet other businesses and engage in trade catering to each other’s needs. Such a B2B company sells its products to another B2B company which becomes its direct customer. The B2B businesses most of the time deal with wholesale products. These wholesale markets become a profitable business. Excess2sell is a company that sells excess or surplus inventory left with a company to other businesses at wholesale prices. This has a dual benefit to the buyer as well as the sellers.
Economyjust-drinks.com

Nestle's Essentia launches first 50cl alkaline water six-pack in US

Essentia, the alkaline bottled water brand recently bought by Nestle, is to add a 6x50cl SKU to its portfolio. The new multipack, which rolls out in the US next month, is a "direct response" to increased consumer demand for the option during the COVID-19 pandemic, Essentia said. The SKU will be the first six-pack of 50cl bottles of high pH water to be sold in the country.