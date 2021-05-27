SaluVid to distribute The Alkaline Water Company products in the Caribbean

June 3, 2021 - St. Petersburg-based SalonCentric will launch an ecommerce marketplace in the second half of 2021. The marketplace will offer a one-stop shop for salons and stylists, a news release said. Salons and stylists have been under pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic to adapt to new customer behaviors while protecting their bottom line, the company said in a news release. It said current procurement options are fractured and inefficient, and salon and spa owners need an efficient, convenient channel to obtain professional products at competitive prices. The marketplace, which will operate on the Mirakl Marketplace platform, will triple SalonCentric's product selection online with the addition of more than 350 third-party vendors, in addition to its current 150 vendors, on SalonCentric.com, the news release said. SalonCentric is L'Oréal USA's salon professional distribution operation.