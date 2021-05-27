Screen time: Odds are against the humans facing zombies in Vegas

Loki is the next Marvel Studios program to touch down on Disney+, premiering on Wednesday, June 9 to the streamer. Much like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, the series aims to continue a story line featured in Avengers: Endgame. But while those shows dug deeper into the fallout from that story, and the impact it had on those heroes, Loki takes a unique and villainous pivot to bring back Tom Hiddleston as everyone’s favorite God of Mischief. With a little time-travel twist, Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) trickster brother is brought back for a new challenge to tackle. With introductions to the Time Variance Authority (aka the TVA), and several of its main players – including Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, and a judge played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw – the series sets up rules of the multiverse, while giving Hiddleston’s raven-haired baddie another go-round. But, does the new Marvel series live up to all the hype?