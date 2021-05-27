Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Nature funding must triple by 2030 to protect land, wildlife and climate

By Michael Taylor
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

May 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Global annual spending to protect and restore nature needs to triple this decade to about $350 billion by 2030 and rise to $536 billion by 2050, a U.N. report said on Thursday, urging a shift in mindset among financiers, businesses and governments.

The inaugural State of Finance for Nature report looked at how to tackle the planet’s climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises, estimating about $8 trillion in investment is needed by mid-century to safeguard natural systems.

Report co-author Ivo Mulder, who heads the climate finance unit at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said financial flows should work with nature rather than against it.

“It is more an opportunity to see how can you continue to do business, how can governments continue to grow economically - but do so in a way that is more equitable and sustainable. It is not impossible,” he added.

Annual investment in nature, excluding money pledged but not yet delivered, totalled $133 billion in 2020, said the report, with public funds making up 86% and private finance the rest.

The government spending was mainly for biodiversity protection, forest and peatland restoration, regenerative agriculture and water conservation, added the report by UNEP, the World Economic Forum and the Economics of Land Degradation Initiative.

A failure to ramp up investments in nature would threaten the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, Mulder said, while more animal and plant species would be lost.

Conservation and good management of natural areas, such as parks, forests and wildernesses, is seen as a key tool for nations to protect ecosystems and meet carbon emissions targets.

Failure to protect such areas can also lead to reputational risks for businesses, while the effects of extreme weather made worse by degraded ecosystems - such as droughts and flooding - can increase costs, said Mulder.

BUILD BACK GREENER

The report called on governments to include biodiversity and climate measures in their pandemic stimulus packages, noting that nature accounts for just 2.5% of projected COVID-19 economic recovery spending worldwide.

Governments must also ensure development aid contains conditions and targets to help cut climate-heating emissions, protect forests and limit land degradation, Mulder said.

Cutting down forests has major implications for global goals to curb climate change, as trees absorb about a third of the planet-warming carbon emissions produced worldwide.

Forests also provide food and livelihoods, are an essential habitat for wildlife and support tropical rainfall.

The report recommended tax breaks and a rethink of fossil fuel subsidies, as well as agricultural policies and subsidies which alone amount to about $700 billion per year, to stop them exacerbating land degradation and boost spending.

Businesses should invest more in making their supply chains sustainable, while new revenue streams created by forest carbon markets and nature protection and restoration projects could help companies meet their net-zero emissions goals, it added.

Banks will also need to take into account the negative impacts of their lending on nature and the climate, Mulder said.

A separate report released last year estimated that $722 billion-967 billion would be needed annually to halt the global decline in biodiversity by 2030.

Mulder said the estimate in the new U.N. report was lower as it analysed only land-related funding and did not include oceans, calling it a “starting point” for tracking nature-based investments.

It comes as a coalition of about 60 countries pushes to protect at least 30% of land and oceans by 2030, ahead of a key U.N. biodiversity summit in Kunming, China, set for October.

Mulder said he hoped governments would use the report to increase their ambition on tackling biodiversity loss.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen noted this loss was already costing the global economy 10% of its output each year.

"The report is a wake-up call for governments, financial institutions and businesses to invest in nature - including reforestation, regenerative agriculture and restoration of our ocean," she said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Taylor @MickSTaylor; editing by Megan Rowling. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit news.trust.org)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Wildlife Conservation#Climate Change#Climate Protection#Species Conservation#Water Conservation#Ocean Conservation#U N#Unep#The World Economic Forum#Forests#News Trust Org#Limit Land Degradation#Climate Finance#Nature Report#Biodiversity Protection#Biodiversity Loss#Ecosystems#Forest Carbon Markets#Natural Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

The 2021 ‘Super Year’ for Climate, Nature and People

The world is dealing with multiple crises – climate change, unprecedented biodiversity loss, rising inequalities and the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021, also known as the ‘super year’, is the year to increase calls for a combined approach to addressing climate, nature and development priorities that have traditionally been dealt with in silos.
Charitieswestfaironline.com

Mastercard launches card program to help fund wildlife preservation

Mastercard has teamed with the nonprofit Conservation International on the new Wildlife Impact Card program, which is designed to encourage consumers to help fund animal habitat preservation efforts. The Wildlife Impact Card program is being issued globally, with the first offering in the U.S. as virtual prepaid cards in partnership...
Animalscbs7.com

US wildlife managers propose protections for lesser prairie chicken

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers are proposing federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday said it will consider public comments and scientific information over the coming months before making a final determination. Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s...
EconomyScience Now

Natural climate solutions for Canada

Increased sequestration of CO2e into agricultural soils from growing additional cover crops in late. summer-fall with or after the cash crop, in early spring before planting the cash crop, or on fallow areas. We. model additional adoption of cover crops over 20.5 Mha (63% of land in Canada with annual...
AnimalsDurango Herald

Wildlife habitat connectivity is vital to land stewardship

Each spring I am honored to witness hundreds of elk and deer migrating along the Conejos River through my ranch. Foxes and coyotes also cross my property. Such awesome experiences are made possible by wildlife habitat connectivity. For anybody unfamiliar with this term, it refers to the opposite of disconnected,...
Environmentpanda.org

Funding for nature-based solutions will need to triple to successfully tackle the crises of climate, biodiversity and land

(30 May 2021) The “State of Finance for Nature” report, released this week, finds that investments in nature-based solutions will have to triple next 2030 from current investments to successfully tackle the interlinked climate, biodiversity, and land degradation crises. This will be possible if COVID-19 economic stimulus packages are made more sustainable, and through repurposing harmful agricultural and fossil fuel subsidies and creating other economic and regulatory incentives. In the wake of COVID-19, nature only accounts for only 2.5% of projected economic stimulus spending.
EconomySHOOT Online

Mastercard Looks To Protect Wildlife Facing Extinction In Campaign From McCann XBC

Many Critically Endangered species may go extinct by the time a number of Mastercard gift cards expire--as reflected in this film, part of a campaign out of agency McCann XBC. Mastercard, in partnership with Conservation International, is turning the card expiration date into a tool to create awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife.
EnvironmentDaily News-Record

Protecting Natural Wonders

The Biden administration has a lot planned in the coming decade. It recently announced the goal of conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. It was all detailed in the “America the Beautiful” report. All the broad strokes are there — preserve public, private and tribal...
Economyipolitics.ca

To protect wild fisheries, the government must listen to scientists

COVID-19 has proven that our government can use science to save lives. Now is the time for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada to apply science to Canada’s precious wild fisheries. Internal documents obtained via the Access to Information Act provide disturbing insight into how the Department of Fisheries...
AgricultureThe Guardian

Public must help protect road verges and wildflowers

Rhi Storer’s article (End mowing of road verges to create huge wildlife habitat, says UK study, 26 May) is interesting, but omits one absolutely critical detail: in many places the cutting isn’t done by local government, but by local residents, farmers and adjacent landowners, often before wildflowers have a chance to seed.
California StateThe Nature Conservancy

Rebalancing Water and Land Use for Nature and People in California

A new book from TNC and partners offers lessons and a vision for restoring – rewilding – retired agricultural lands in the San Joaquin Valley in ways that could recover an entire community of endangered plants and animals as well as benefit local communities through sustainable agriculture, improved water supply, water quality, air quality and access to open space.
Mental HealthBBC

Slimbridge wildlife reserve seeks funds for mental health programme

A wildlife reserve is seeking funding for a programme to help people suffering with anxiety or depression. Slimbridge Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) in Gloucestershire ran pilot sessions to see what benefit being near water provided those taking part. Activities ranged from bird watching, to canoeing and an estuary picnic.
AdvocacyDaily Trojan

Triple Bottom Line: Performance or progress? the case for climate activism

Mocking Trump on Twitter, sailing across the Atlantic on a carbon neutral boat, heading a worldwide climate strike, speaking at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has accomplished a lot by the age of 18. She’s undoubtedly the leader of a viral, youth-driven global climate movement. But, what tangible goals has she actually accomplished?
Environmentpeeblesshirenews.com

World’s wildlife under threat from climate change, report warns

Wildlife ranging from bluebells and bumblebees to snow leopards and emperor penguins is under threat from climate change, according to a new report. Even the coffee plants which produce one of the world’s favourite brews are at risk from rising temperatures, WWF has warned. The conservation charity is calling on...
Wildlifeboothbayregister.com

BRLT seeks volunteer support to protect native wildlife

Invasive plants are a threat to the native ecosystems of coastal Maine including Boothbay Region Land Trust preserves. In the absence of pests that would normally keep them in check in their native range, they are able to spread rapidly in their new environment. Once established they reduce native plant diversity by competing for resources like sunlight, water, and nutrients. Boothbay Region Land Trust (BRLT) is working to establish mitigation plans to better limit the spread of invasive plants on the preserves. Currently, BRLT preserves have varying levels of invasive plant growth. Locations such as Porter and Ocean Point have relatively few invasive plants, while Ovens Mouth and Penny Lake have well established and widespread infestations.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

World must rewild on massive scale to heal nature and climate, says UN

World must rewild on massive scale to heal nature and climate, says UN. A joint report published by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) calls on the world to rewild and restore an area the size of China in order to meet commitments on nature and the climate, reports the Guardian. In launching a “decade on ecosystem restoration”, the UN bodies say they are issuing an urgent call for the large-scale revival of nature in farmlands, forests and other ecosystems. The report says that governments must deliver on a commitment to restore at least 1bn hectares (2.47bn acres) of land by 2030 and make a similar pledge for the oceans, says the Guardian. It adds: “Half the world’s GDP is dependent on nature and the degradation of ecosystems is affecting about 40% of the world’s population already, threatening human health, livelihoods and food security, according to the foreword written by the UNEP executive director, Inger Andersen, and the FAO director-general, Qu Dongyu.” The i newspaper says: “[The report] estimates the nature restoration required to stem biodiversity loss will cost at least £141bn ($200bn) a year by 2030. But it stresses that for every US dollar spent on nature restoration, humans will reap up to $30 in economic benefits such as improved pollination, cleaner air and water, and less extreme weather events.” Reuters quotes Tim Christophersen, who leads UNEP’s nature for climate branch, who tells the newswire: “[Rehabilitating 1bn hectares would require] a completely different mindset…away from small projects to a scaled-up effort. It’s essential for our biodiversity and climate change targets, but also for many of the sustainable development goals.”
AgricultureThe Weather Channel

Hidden Gardens of Bengaluru: Reimagining Resilience Through Urban Agriculture

Bengaluru’s history is intertwined with the local agroecology of the region since its genesis. Kempe Gowda, the founder of this iconic southern city of India, is said to have included gardens in his city plan way back in the 16th century. Two of the explanations behind the city’s name link its origin to its agroecology—an abundance of ‘benga’ (Pterocarpus marsupium Roxb.) or Malabar kino and the offering to Kempe Gowda of boiled beans or 'benda' (Kannada), the then predominant local pulse produce.