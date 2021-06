It was a mindset of 'the further, the better' for world No 2 Daniil Medvedev in regards to escaping Nadal on clay until as late as possible, while world No 10 Diego Schwartzman made no secret of his wish to avoid the Spaniard in the same side of the draw in the future, such is his aura of invincibility in a tournament he has governed for 15 years.