Boston Celtics: Robert Williams is contract extension eligible after the season
The Boston Celtics always knew they had an ace or a wildcard in their back pocket in regards to Robert Williams. Due to Williams’ lengthy injury history, his playing status has always been up in the air. However, his amazing potential and upside have always been noticed and respected by the Celtics. After patiently waiting since 2018, Boston is finally experiencing what it’s like having Williams explode onto the scene as a playoff threat.hoopshabit.com