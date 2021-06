COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Grand Jury has indicted a College Station man, after they find there is substantial evidence against him in the beating of his 4-week-old son. Kendriq Burnett, 22, has been indicted on two counts. One is injury to a child - intentional or knowing and the other count is injury to a child - omission - intentional or knowing. Injury to a child - omission means that a legal guardian of the child failed to take action, which in turn caused injury to the child.