Paddle-palooza is back!

This can be considered as a Public Service Announcement. A little over two years ago I read a request for volunteers at WildLife Prairie Park. I drove to the park and filled out an application. Since I had been a construction instructor for Illinois Central College and had founded Habitat for Humanity of Fulton Co., they were glad to have me help with construction projects. The director at the time was Mike McKim. He found out that I had also been involved in fundraising for Habitat as well as Art on Main in Canton. At the time the park was in dire need of additional funds to stay open. Mike formed a committee of "" Friends of Forest Park", previous donors and volunteers. During meetings we discussed different ways of increasing donations. Most previous funding efforts were done in the Peoria market. I suggested that we go beyond Peoria and into surrounding communities.Mike thought that was a good idea. Since I had raised funds for Habitat, Art on Main in Canton and The Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Mike asked if I would help by contacting people I knew in the outlying communities. I was given literature that we helped to create, made a "Park Ambassador" given business cards stating such,and gave stationary and envelopes to send requests for donations to business and individuals.