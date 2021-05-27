Cancel
Fulton County, IL

Paddle-palooza is back!

Canton Daily Ledger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON COUNTY—Paddle-palooza is back! Fulton County Outdoor is offering two guided Kayaking and Canoeing trips Saturday, June 26. Guided trips will be on the Spoon River at Bernadotte to Elrod from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Banner Marsh SFWA from 9 a.m. to noon. A limited amount of space and rentals of kayaks and canoes are available and registration is required!

