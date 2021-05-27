Scott Singer Honored with 2021 Home Rule Hero Award
The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, recently recognized Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, with a 2021 Home Rule Hero Award for their hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session. Singer worked tirelessly throughout session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.www.bocaratontribune.com