VIDEO: Jet Skiers Extinguish Boat Fire Off The Coast of Cleveland

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We were out riding and we saw the smoke. Me and my three friends drove out. I saw the captain of the burning boat getting off onto another fisherman’s boat. So that’s when I got real close and thought, let’s save the boat. I was ready. Let’s go. At first I was just focused on making big waves and splashing it down. If we would have waited, the boat would have sank. It took the coast guard 10-15 minutes to show up.” –David Peguero.

unofficialnetworks.com
