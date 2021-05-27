VIDEO: Jet Skiers Extinguish Boat Fire Off The Coast of Cleveland

“We were out riding and we saw the smoke. Me and my three friends drove out. I saw the captain of the burning boat getting off onto another fisherman’s boat. So that’s when I got real close and thought, let’s save the boat. I was ready. Let’s go. At first I was just focused on making big waves and splashing it down. If we would have waited, the boat would have sank. It took the coast guard 10-15 minutes to show up.” –David Peguero.