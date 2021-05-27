Cancel
Lifestyle

Moment Enlisted Photog Alex Strohl To Design This Ultralight Outdoor Camera Bag

By Johnny Brayson
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor outdoor photographers, or for anyone who likes to bring their camera equipment with them on hikes, having to lug around a heavy camera bag in addition to your backpack is a massive headache. So to come up with a solution to this problem, Moment enlisted one of the world’s leading outdoor photographers, Alex Strohl, to design an incredibly lightweight camera bag/mountain pack hybrid with room for all your sensitive photography equipment… along with the rest of your gear.

Alex Strohl
