Two Clear Creek ISD community members are looking forward to a new chapter of service on the board of trustees after winning the seats in the May election. Jeffrey Larson, a consultant with experience in the aerospace industry, won the District 4 seat against incumbent Page Rander. Jonathan Cottrell, an area realtor and single father to three daughters, won the At-Large seat against incumbent Jennifer Broddle. Both were sworn in at the May 24 board meeting.