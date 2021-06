The New Hampshire House of Representatives bill that seeks a two-mile buffer between the siting of any new landfill and the boundary of any state park is back from the dead. On Friday, after the New Hampshire Senate in May voted 14-8 to kill House Bill 177, the New Hampshire House of Representatives, which passed it in April, voted 183-181 for a floor amendment made by state Rep. Andrew Bouldin, D-Manchester, to add HB 177 to Senate Bill 103, which seeks to waive certain business registration, licensing, and taxation requirements for out-of-state businesses temporarily performing work in New Hampshire during a declared state of emergency.