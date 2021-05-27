Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Blackbird And Newsbridge Partner For End-To-End Cloud Video Management And Production

tvnewscheck.com
 17 days ago

Blackbird plc and Newsbridge have partnered to provide media professionals with a flexible, powerful end-to-end cloud video management and production solution. The integrated solution combines two cloud-native services: Newsbridge’s smart asset management platform powered by AI and Blackbird’s video editing and publishing platform. Optimized for speed, flexibility and resilience, the companies say the solution “empowers users with easy access to their media from anywhere for the rapid editing, enriching and publishing of their content to multiple platforms and channels based on their specific needs.”

tvnewscheck.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Media Companies#Content Management#Technology Companies#Video Platform#Technologies#Blackbird Plc#Newsbridge#Media Asset Collections#Cloud Video Tools#Tf1 Group#Afp#Fff#Asset Management#Production Teams#Workflows#Publishing Platform#Collaboration#Innovation#Multiple Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Trafficnysenasdaqlive.com

Smart Transportation Market by Application Analysis 2019-2029

The “Smart Transportation Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency. Smart Transportation market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key consumer trends...
Softwaretahawultech.com

Nutanix and HPE Announce Partnership to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud Adoption

DUBAI, UAE, 13th June, 2021: Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Online store growth platform 8fig raises $6.5m

Jun. 13—Israeli online store management and revenue growth platform 8fig has completed a $ 6.5 million financing round led by Battery Ventures with participation by Hetz Ventures, LocalGlobe and the investment arm of the Jesselson Family. The new funds will be used to increase operations and allow greater credit for clients.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Predictive Analytics Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Accretive Technologies

This market research report added by Market.biz provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Predictive Analytics Market. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the Predictive Analytics marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global Predictive Analytics market growth projections. The analyzed data in the report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the Global Predictive Analytics market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy. This Predictive Analytics market report covers all the factors such as CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several others with proper and authentic data. Also, with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment researchers and analysts offers accurate and verified information through the report.
Softwarenewagebd.net

eGeneration implements Microsoft intelligent cloud solution for IFAD Group

System integration and software solutions company eGeneration has recently implemented integrated intelligent cloud and modern workplace solutions of Microsoft for IFAD Group and its subsidiaries, said a press release. The solutions included a host of enterprise software like productivity and collaboration tools, task management software under a secured cloud platform.
Computerscoursera.org

Cloud Computing Basics (Cloud 101)

Welcome to Cloud Computing Basics (Cloud 101). Over the next few weeks, we will discuss the basics of Cloud computing: what it is, what it supports, and how it is delivered. We will delve into storage services, Cloud economics, levels of managed infrastructure, and Azure services. We will also explore different deployment models of Cloud computing, as well as several hosting scenarios. Last but not least, we will compare some of the cloud platforms and discuss the future of cloud computing.
Marketsustimesnow.com

Emerging Blockchain Platforms to explore in 2021

Blockchain technology appears to be gaining attention in the modern era. The technology that began as Bitcoin in 2009 has evolved into a mainstream technology. Blockchain technology has applications in various industries, including healthcare, supply chain management, logistics, and legal. Blockchain applications are designed and manufactured to improve the efficiency and transparency of business operations.
Businessqatar-tribune.com

MEEZA attains four Microsoft Gold certifications

MEEZA, Qatar’s pioneering Managed IT services and solutions provider, has been awarded four Gold certifications in the domains of Cloud Platform, Application Development, Application integration and Data Centre offerings hence achieving the Gold Partner status by Microsoft. The enhanced partnership status recognises MEEZA’s outstanding efforts in bringing to market best-of-breed...
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Hy-Vee and Google Cloud partner

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. has signed a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud to stay on the cutting edge of digital technology and drive new and unique innovation for its customers – both in store and online. The company is utilizing a suite of services powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use its Hy-Vee Aisles Online services, to integrate Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services, and to enable customers to schedule vaccinations online including the COVID-19 vaccine, among other offerings.
Internetcontentful.com

Seamless ecommerce with Contentful and SAP Commerce Cloud

Portaltech Reply connects people with commerce. And connecting Contentful and SAP Commerce Cloud to offer their customers the best in ecommerce marks their best decision yet. With Contentful on the front end converting visitors into customers with up-to-date product content and SAP Commerce Cloud on the backend to complete orders or assist customers with self-developed functionalities, the ecommerce process operates seamlessly.
Softwarechannelvisionmag.com

NetCarrier Expands Cloud PBX Platform with UCaaS Tool

NetCarrier, a provider of UCaaS solutions and traditional voice services, announced the expansion of its proprietary nCloud Connect product suite with a fully integrated collaboration tool. nCloud Connect was designed in house with vast customizable features making it a perfect fit for every business. Solidifying its offerings as a full UCaaS provider, NetCarrier is able to deliver carrier grade voice, video, and chat as a unified solution.
New York City, NYTroy Record

Galaxy Digital Asset Management: May 2021 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management ("GDAM") reported preliminary assets under management of $1,347.2 million as of May 31, 2021. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a) (In millions) 5/31/21. (c) 4/30/21. (b) 3/31/21. 2/28/21. 1/31/21.
Technologyhopin.com

6 Principles Guiding Product Design at Hopin

Designing complex products isn’t easy. As a junior designer, I made the mistake more than once of jumping straight into a design app and pushing pixels, without first considering the bigger picture. As I learned my craft working with large tech companies and small startups, I discovered six principles that...
Softwaretechgig.com

Nutanix- HPE expand partnership to accelerate hybrid and multi cloud adoption

New solution deploys databases in minutes with Nutanix Era, a Database Operations and Management Solution, Delivered Through HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era™, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with. HPE. ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully managed. cloud.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

How Tech Data Red Hat Certified Cloud Service Provider (CCSP) partners meet customers’ hybrid cloud needs | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Organisations in Australia and New Zealand are facing increasingly complex cloud environments as they seek to modernise their IT, and discover and exploit new opportunities for business growth. However, many are trying to avoid the constraints of cloud vendor lock-in and instead adopting an open hybrid cloud strategy. Red Hat,...
Internetthedallasnews.net

Digital Advertising Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Google, Facebook, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Advertising Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Advertising Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Advertising Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google LLC (United States) ,Facebook Inc. (United States) ,Tencent Holdings Ltd. (United States),Twitter Inc. (United States) , Baidu Inc. (China) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States),Verizon Media (United States),Yahoo Inc. (United States),Amazon.com, Inc (United States) ,Adobe Systems Inc. (United States) ,Pinterest (United States) ,Snapchat (United States).
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Zscaler, ServiceNow Set Security Integrations for Cloud Data – MeriTalk | #cloudsecurity

Cloud security provider Zscaler and digital workflow service provider ServiceNow have announced new service integrations that the companies said will give joint customers improved visibility and data security for cloud data protection and security incident response. “These enhancements allow customers to further benefit from their zero trust architectures by gaining...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cloud Gateway Appoints Raif Mehmet As The New Chief Revenue Officer | #cloudsecurity

Cloud Gateway, a cloud-native networking and security solutions provider, has appointed tech industry veteran Raif Mehmet as the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), in order to fuel the company’s growth in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market. Raif Mehmet has extensive experience in bringing disruptive technologies to market within networking...
Businessvmblog.com

Nutanix Launches Service Provider Program Expanding Delivery of Hybrid and Multicloud Solutions

Nutanix announced the launch of the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, further extending the benefits of the Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally. The program empowers service provider partners - including managed and cloud service providers - to build highly-differentiated hybrid and multicloud services delivering increased profitability and faster time-to-market.
Economythetechpanda.com

Socure reports explosive growth of 113% Y-oY leading the digital id verification & trust

Socure, the platform for digital identity trust, has announced 113% year–over–year growth, further cementing Socure’s critical position as the emerging leader in the industry. The company has become the essential technology for over 400 of the largest enterprises across 30 verticals that are moving money and conducting real-time interactions online, including: