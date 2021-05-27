Blackbird And Newsbridge Partner For End-To-End Cloud Video Management And Production
Blackbird plc and Newsbridge have partnered to provide media professionals with a flexible, powerful end-to-end cloud video management and production solution. The integrated solution combines two cloud-native services: Newsbridge’s smart asset management platform powered by AI and Blackbird’s video editing and publishing platform. Optimized for speed, flexibility and resilience, the companies say the solution “empowers users with easy access to their media from anywhere for the rapid editing, enriching and publishing of their content to multiple platforms and channels based on their specific needs.”tvnewscheck.com