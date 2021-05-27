As Climate Change Threatens Many Safety Net Clinics, Harvard Researchers Look To Houston

The metal screen that wraps around much of the new Science and Engineering Complex at Harvard University is a piece of advanced engineering in motionless action. Made of 14,000 panels of precisely formed and cut stainless steel, it appears to be a gigantic cheese grater. But the facade is actually a finely tuned device for controlling both the light and the heat that enters the building. Modeled to block the heat of the summer sun and allow it in during the winter, the facade’s panels are an intricate but stationary control system that dramatically reduces the building’s heating and cooling requirements compared to a traditional HVAC system, bringing the complex’s carbon emissions down by an estimated 42%. The facade manipulates light by selectively reflecting the sun into the darker parts of the half-million-square-foot building, cutting down on its electricity costs.