Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Dollar stores hit by freight costs as labor squeeze looms

By Praveen Paramasivam
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MQ06_0aDPTYZe00
A sign is seen outside a Dollar General store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo/File Photo

Top U.S. dollar stores on Thursday gave tepid full-year profit forecasts, weighed down by higher transportation costs, even as a stimulus check-driven boost in spending helped them post better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Dollar Tree Inc's(DLTR.O)shares dropped nearly 8%, as it forecast freight costs to be up as much as 80 cents per share for the rest of the year, compared to last year.

Increasing freight costs have dented profit outlooks across industries, including that of apparel sellers Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) and Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) as well as many packaged foods makers, at a time when retailers' sales are rebounding after a pandemic-led slump.

"With regards to freight, the market conditions have continued to deteriorate since our update in March," Dollar Tree Chief Financial Officer Kevin Wampler told analysts on a post-earnings call.

The company is also facing wages-related pressure from labor shortages at its stores and distribution centers, Wampler added.

The operator of Family Dollar stores forecast its fiscal 2021 earnings to range between $5.80 per share and $6.05 per share, below Refinitiv IBES estimates of $6.24.

Meanwhile, Dollar General (DG.N) raised its forecast for fiscal 2021 profit to be between $9.50 and $10.20 per share. But analysts' estimate of $9.58 were closer to the low end of the forecast.

Dollar General finance chief John Garratt also warned of a hit to its profit margins from higher discounting as well as increased freight and transportation costs.

Still both dollar stores' first-quarter results soared past market expectations on increased spending by consumers, armed with stimulus checks, on everything from apparel to home goods.

Dollar General also raised its forecast for full-year sales as the company's efforts in sharpening its focus on the higher-margin non-consumables category paid off. The retailer's shares rose nearly 3%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General#Fitch#Labor Costs#U S Dollar#U S Sales#Top Dollar#Dollar Tree Inc#Abercrombie Fitch Co#Kohl S Corp#Ibes#Freight Costs#Family Dollar Stores#Squeeze#Labor Shortages#Retailers#Full Year Sales#Increased Spending#Earnings#Market Expectations#Market Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Industryspglobal.com

US aluminum futures curve continues to rally on freight costs

AUP total volume totaled 2,023 lots, or 50,575 mt, for the week ended June 4. Open interest finished the week at 22,690 lots, up 319 lots from the May expiration, which lost 3,479 lots. The spot-to-six-months spread settled at a 4.65 cents/lb backwardation June 7. The cash/three-month spread on the...
Retailmaritime-executive.com

Retail Sales Continues to Drive Import Volumes at Major US Ports

Strong retail sales as US consumers return to stores with COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed are continuing to drive record import numbers and contribute to the record-setting volumes across America’s largest container ports. According to the National Retail Federation, the volumes are on track to set new records for the year. The retail trade association, however, notes the continued disruptions to the supply chain and the potential to cause challenges as retailers prepare for the busy fall and holiday season sales periods.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar subdued as investors look to key U.S. inflation gauge

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was subdued on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data due later in the week after softer-than-expected jobs data quelled expectations of an early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The euro fetched $1.21915, bouncing back from its three-week low of...
CurrenciesCNBC

Dollar on tenterhooks as payrolls test looms

Against the euro the dollar traded firmly at $1.2201 and it crept a fraction higher on Antipodean currencies. It rose 0.1% to buy 109.68 yen. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, held at 89.946 where it has found strong support in recent sessions after falling 2% in April and a further 1.6% in May.
Grocery & SupermaketDemocrat-Herald

Dollar stores are starting to offer fresh food after years of criticism

Dollar store chains are starting to offer fresh groceries at some stores after years of criticism that they don't provide enough healthy food options for their customers. Family Dollar has started selling apples, oranges, onions, potatoes, and other fruit and vegetables, and frozen poultry, pork and beef at approximately 100 of its more than 7,000 stores, a company spokesperson said last week.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

CKGSB's Business Sentiment Index Indicates Slight Expansion In 2021 Q1 But Low Demand And Rising Costs Continue To Squeeze Industrial Sector

BEIJING, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business' Center on Finance and Economic Growth released results of its 2021 Q1 Business Sentiment Index, a survey of more than 2,000 Chinese companies from within the industrial sector to provide the most comprehensive set of independent data currently available. The overall sentiment remained flat at 50. The diffusion indices reflecting real output, including production, electricity consumption and domestic orders all indicate a slight expansion. However, low demands in the domestic and international markets and rising cost of raw materials hinder the full recovery of the sector. The companies surveyed are still cautious about the future, with only 1% of them making expansionary investment.
Posted by
93.1 WZAK

Those Dollar Stores Are Starting to Sell Produce at Their Locations

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. One of the many staples that are found in neighborhoods happen to be those dollar stores. They seem to provide everything needed for those who like to shop at those businesses or at least to run in to purchase an item real quick.
Chesapeake, VAkitco.com

U.S. dollar stores offer lackluster forecast as shipping costs rise

Top U.S. dollar stores on Thursday gave tepid profit forecasts, weighed down by higher transportation costs, even as a stimulus check-driven boost in spending helped them post better-than-expected quarterly sales. Shares of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) dropped 6% before the bell, as it forecast freight costs to be as much...
RetailBusiness Insider

Dollar General To Open 1,000 New Stores

(RTTNews) - Tennessee-based retail giant Dollar General (DG), Thursday announced plans to open another 1050 stores in new locations. The company also plans to remodel 1750 existing outlets and relocate 100 of its stores in the coming days. The company has 17000 stores in the US where they are within a 5-mile distance from 75% of the US citizens.
Financial Reportsprogressivegrocer.com

Dollar Tree Delivers Strongest Quarterly Same-Store Sales Since 2017

Dollar Tree has reported strong results for its fiscal first quarter, ended May 21. The discount retailer revealed that consolidated net sales increased 3.0% to $6.48 billion, from $6.29 billion in the prior year’s first quarter. Same-store sales for Dollar Tree increased 4.7%. Its Family Dollar division's same-store sales decreased...
ShoppingPosted by
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Dollar Tree Included)

​Perhaps you have a built-in bias, conception, or what-have-you concerning dollar stores, where everything costs $1 or less. You get what you pay for, right? Nothing but brand-name knock offs or cheap stuff built to not last, you figure. And, for many products sold at dollar stores, you’re not wrong,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's service prices creep up as freight costs pinch firms

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s corporate service prices rose for the second straight month in April due to a rebound in advertising and freight fees, data showed on Wednesday, a sign the economy was gradually emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic’s initial hit. But the gain was driven mostly by...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: Unit Labor Costs rise by 1.7% in Q1 vs -0.4% expected

Unit Labor Costs in US rose more than 1% in Q1. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory around 90.20. Unit Labor Costs in the US nonfarm business sector rose by 1.7% on yearly basis in the first quarter, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday. This reading came in stronger than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.4%.
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Snaps Lower; US Dollar Volatility to Rise as NFPs Loom

US DOLLAR STRENGTH SENDS AUD/USD PLUMMETING; NFP REPORT EYED. AUD/USD turned sharply lower on Thursday amid broad-based US Dollar strength. The DXY Index surged 0.65% to three-week highs with Fed taper risk intensifying. US Dollar volatility might accelerate owing to risk posed by nonfarm payrolls data. Visit our trading education...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan dips below key threshold on rising corp dollar demand

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Reuters) - China's yuan dipped against the dollar to just below a key threshold on Monday, weighed by rising corporate demand for the greenback ahead of several major central bank meetings. The yuan's recent strength has been supported by broad dollar weakness, but any change to the U.S. Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance could spark market volatility, traders said. U.S. inflation data this week may open the door for the Fed to talk about tapering and lead to a firmer dollar. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3963 per dollar, 109 pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4072. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3969 per dollar and quickly weakened past the key psychologically important 6.4 level before changing hands at 6.4008 at midday, 58 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Traders and analysts said yuan expectations were divided after Chinese policymakers repeatedly warned investors against betting on one-sided moves in the currency. The PBOC last week raised the reserve requirement ratio on foreign exchange deposits for the first time in 14 years. "China's first RRR hike for foreign currency deposits sent a signal that there are enough tools in the central bank's toolbox to curb the RMB's one-way movement expectation even though the PBOC has exited from direct intervention," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore. Traders added that increasing dollar demand from their corporate clients on Monday morning had added downward pressure on the yuan, despite ample dollar liquidity. Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their interim dividend payments between May and August, and such seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan. Standard Chartered expects total dividend payments to reach $84 billion this year. The market, meanwhile, shrugged off China's May trade data, which showed imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years, fuelled by surging commodity prices, while export growth missed expectations, likely on disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at major ports in the country's south. Policy sources told Reuters China was likely to lean on incremental steps to slow the yuan's gains to deter speculators and help its exporters, shunning drastic measures that could undermine its goal to liberalise the currency and boost the yuan's global clout. Separately, a former senior official at the foreign exchange regulator advocated the swift introduction of yuan futures trading to improve hedging in a market whose recent trend of yuan appreciation has been shaped by a "herd effect". By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.153 from the previous close of 90.142, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3975 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3963 6.4072 0.17% Spot yuan 6.4008 6.395 -0.09% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.99% Spot change since 2005 29.30% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.72 97.92 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.153 90.142 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3975 0.05% * Offshore 6.5519 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)