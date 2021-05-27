Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Historic London police station opens cells to visitors

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - A disused London police station has opened up its old detention cells to visitors as it reinvents itself as a museum, the latest addition to the British capital’s varied cultural offerings.

Bow Street Police Museum is located in the Covent Garden area, inside premises that used to house a police station and a magistrates’ court where defendants ranging from writer Oscar Wilde to suffragettes Emmeline and Christabel Pankhurst once appeared.

It tells the story of the Bow Street Runners, often called London’s first professional police force, which was formed in 1749 and later merged with the Metropolitan Police. A long history of crimes and investigations is also explored.

“This building originally opened in 1881 as a police station and also as a magistrates’ court,” museum curator Jen Kavanagh told Reuters, adding there was a court on the street from 1740.

“We really wanted to ensure that an important piece of London history and such an iconic building was brought back to life and it gave us an opportunity to really showcase what was taking place within these four walls.”

Bow Street police station closed in 1992. The magistrates court, where past defendants also included notorious criminal brothers the Kray twins and Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, shut in 2006.

Visitors can view the former station’s ground floor cells and offices. On show are old uniforms, handcuffs and the original dock from court number two.

The building has been restored with the floors above the former police station now a hotel. (Reporting by Ben Makori; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Reuters

Reuters

130K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Police#Museum Of London#Police Station#Metropolitan Museum#Uk#Covent Garden#Cells#Curator#British#Bow Street Police Museum#The Metropolitan Police#Chilean#London History#Premises#Cultural#Show#Court#Offerings#Writer Oscar Wilde#Handcuffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
BBC

Turnpike Lane: Man shot dead near London Underground station

A man has been shot dead outside a Tube station in north London. The victim, aged in his 20s, was found wounded near Turnpike Lane Tube station in Hornsey at 01:10 BST. He was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later, the Metropolitan Police said. A murder investigation has been launched.
U.K.intelligenceonline.com

CIA brings in new London chief of station

The most emblematic of the CIA's overseas stations, London, is getting a new chief. The appointment is of significant importance for both the British and US intelligence communities. [...] (296 words)
Skin Carehypebeast.com

Haeckels Officially Opens Haeckels House London

U.K.-based sustainable skincare brand Haeckels has opened the doors to its second Haeckels House location, adding a treatment rooms and an events space to its London store. The design of the space references both its Hackney location and the brand’s seaside roots in Margate, while the a bright and open space is designed as an escape from the busy Broadway Market below.
hypebeast.com

Isamu Noguchi Retrospective to Open in London This Year

Telling the story of his six-decade career. London’s the Barbican has announced plans for an exhibition focusing on the work of Isamu Noguchi, the first European touring retrospective of his work for 20 years. The exhibition — titled simply “Noguchi” — will showcase Noguchi’s wide-ranging career, that spanned six decades and covered sculpture, architecture, dance and design.
Law Enforcementledburyreporter.co.uk

Police station inspections find blocked drains and damaged cells

BLOCKED drains, damaged cells and supply issues were discovered during unannounced inspections of West Mercia Police custody complexes, a report says. There were 37 volunteer “independent custody visitors” working for the area’s police and crime commissioner viewings the force’s five cell complexes during 2020. Their annual report says there were...
secretldn.com

A Magical Immersive Chocolate Factory Will Open In London This Year

Enter a world of sweets at this immersive Chocolate Factory!. Life may have dimmed our childhood imaginations a bit, but London’s newest immersive experience is here to get you dreaming about fantastical worlds once more. In fact, it’ll transform those dreams into reality. The Chocolate Factory aims to immerse you in a world of sweets, where sight, smell, and taste all bring this candy-themed adventure to life. You journey will take you through a series of magical themed rooms, and naturally, you’ll be able to eat your way through the experience too. It opens on September 17, and you can find tickets here!
culturewhisper.com

Three new restaurants: London openings to visit this week

We, the Culture Whisper team, have eaten our way around three of London's newest gastronomic ventures and here we bring you our verdict. From healthy Asian plates at HUŎ to dishes worthy of appeasing the Greek Gods at INO, here are the hottest tables to book this week. INO, Soho.
Home & Gardentravelweekly.com

Mondrian Shoreditch London opening in July

Mondrian, a brand within the Accor group, is poised to open the Mondrian Shoreditch London in July after an extensive renovation and redesign by London interior design studio Goddard Littlefair. The 120-room property -- including 13 suites -- is owned by British-based Reuben Brothers, a real estate investment and development...
Public Healtheuropanews20.com

Spain will open to all vaccinated visitors

Spain will reopen to vaccinated visitors from every destination on June 7. From next month, all travelers who have been completely inoculated with an authorised Covid-19 vaccine, regardless of their country of origin, will be able to visit Spain. “This summer, we can comfortably welcome all tourists who want Spain...
WorldHarper's Bazaar

Dior opens a seaside-inspired rooftop restaurant in London

While our next escape to the sun-drenched Riviera might be firmly on hold for the foreseeable, Dior has brought the Côte d'Azur to London instead - with a dose of dolce vita thrown in for good measure - by way of an aesthetically pleasing new rooftop pop-up. The Dioriviera space...
Restaurantssecretldn.com

A Teeny Tiny Pub Will Open On The London Eye Tomorrow

Honestly, I’m surprised a pub on the London Eye hasn’t happened sooner. Believe it or not, the London Eye turned twenty-one years old in March – and like any self-respecting 21 year-old, they’re heading to the pub. Or more accurately, they’re bringing the pub to them, for one of the Eye’s pods will be transformed into London’s tiniest boozer tomorrow, codenamed the Pub Pod. The fully-functioning bar will rotate slowly as the Eye turns, offering you and your chosen pals a 30-minute stay in the city’s tiniest pub. It’s also the highest pub in town, at least for the brief moments you’re at the top…
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Pan Pacific London announces 1st September opening

Bookings are now live for Pan Pacific London, which will open on 1st September as Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s first property in Europe. Taking innovation and understated luxury to new heights, Pan Pacific London fuses together significant architecture, elegant design, boundary-pushing wellbeing and leading destination restaurants and bars, for an elevated experience in Liverpool Street, one of Europe’s most noteworthy travel and business destinations and important cultural hubs.
Posted by
Reuters

Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A giant, white sculpture of a drone has appeared 25 feet (7.6 m) over Manhattan’s High Line park, unnerving New Yorkers - which was the creators’ intention. Sam Durant, the artist behind the fiberglass “Untitled (drone),” said the work was designed to “remind the public that...
eppingforestguardian.co.uk

London police station reopens to public as a museum

One of London’s oldest police stations is opening its cells to the public as it reinvents itself as a museum. Bow Street Police Museum, which welcomes visitors from Friday, will tell the story of the Bow Street Runners, often regarded as the capital’s first professional police force. The station and...
alloaadvertiser.com

London police station reopens to public as a museum

One of London’s oldest police stations is opening its cells to the public as it reinvents itself as a museum. Bow Street Police Museum, which welcomes visitors from Friday, will tell the story of the Bow Street Runners, often regarded as the capital’s first professional police force. The station and...