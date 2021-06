If the summer of 2021 could have a key word, Real Madrid would probably pick legacy. Obviously, with the departure of Sergio Ramos after 16 years, many Madridistas will be pondering questions of legacy in regards his of all time status at the club and perhaps among the games greats as well. One might think with the conclusion of one of the biggest transfer stories of last season now over that we can settle down for a quite finish. However, with Raphael Varane also rumoured to be on the look out for a new challenge, I would argue we should also be pondering the contrasting legacy of the Frenchman as much as Ramos.