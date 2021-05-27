Cancel
Solid State Logic Expand DAW Production Tools with UC1 Channel Strip and Bus Compressor Controller

 11 days ago

Following the success of the recently launched UF8 advanced DAW controller, Solid State Logic presents the next level in hardware plug-in control with UC1. Building upon decades of SSL knowledge of console ergonomics and production workflows, UC1 delivers simultaneous multi-function control of the included SSL Native Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2 plug-ins within your DAW session. At the heart of the UC1 is the SSL 360° Plug-in Mixer, allowing users to access and control all of their channel strips and bus compressors in one virtual console overview, offering what the company calls “a true console-like approach to mixing-in-the-box.”

SSL Intros UC1 Hardware Plugin Controller for DAWs

Solid State Logic (SSL) has introduced the new UC1 hardware plugin controller, which incorporates SSL’s experience creating console ergonomics and production workflows. UC1 — which targets music production mixing and post production — offers simultaneous multifunction control of the included SSL Native Channel Strip 2 and Bus Compressor 2 plugins within a DAW session. At the heart of the UC1 is the SSL 360° Plug-in Mixer, allowing users to access and control all of their channel strips and bus compressors in one virtual console overview, offering a true console-like approach to mixing in the box. The UC1 is available for $849.
UK Producer S.P.Y Combines Old School Drum&Bass with Unique Melodic Elements, Using Solid State Logic Six, Fusion and XLogic Alpha Channel

London, U.K., May 20, 2021 — Carlos Barbosa de Lima Jr. (aka S.P.Y) is cultivating and reimagining the Drum&Bass genre with a fresh approach to creative sampling, beat slicing and top layer melodic treatments. The award-winning producer, DJ and remixer — who is launching his own record label DARKMTTR Records this week — recently remixed multi-platinum artist Rag’n’Bone Man’s “All You Ever Wanted” amidst a flurry of other projects he completed during lockdown.
