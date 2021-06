Even over a decade after their breakup, Noel Gallagher seems to be finding more and more Oasis music. Could it be a sign?. Oasis is a band largely defined by their early music, with their first two albums considered by far their best. As tensions rose between the Gallagher brothers, and the endless partying caught up with them, Liam Gallagher’s voice decayed and much of Noel Gallagher’s writing felt less inspired. Brotherly disputes seemed to have gotten in the way of more greatness, including what could have been a retrospective greatest hits album featuring covers of The Beatles and George Harrison.