Evolutions Upgrades To 4K HDR With Big Pic Media
Big Pic Media has delivered the latest generation 4K HDR monitoring, display calibration and mastering systems to Evolutions, one of Britain’s largest independent post-production companies. The project forms part of ongoing investment in new resources. It includes four Sony BVM-HX310 4K HDR master monitors, an MTI Film Cortex Enterprise mastering and validation system and a Portrait Display Calman Ultimate display calibration bundle.tvnewscheck.com