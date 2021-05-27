Cancel
Gulfport, FL

Summer Theater Is a Go

By Jeff Donnelly
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is typically a quiet time for live theater, but this year companies around town are excited to catch up with audiences. Gulfport Community Players return to the stage of the Catherine Hickman Theater just in time for Pride Month with “Birds of a Feather” by Marc Acito. Remember Roy and Silo, the two male Central Park Zoo chinstrap penguins who adopted an egg and raised a chick together? This very true story was the subject of a 2005 children’s book by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson, “And Tango Makes Three,” that became one of the most banned books in the U.S. Acito’s stage version moves beyond children’s book territory to ruminate on relationships, conformism and the construction of public identity as the penguins and their zoo community grapple with parenthood and celebrity. The show runs June 10 to 20 with socially distanced seating. gulfportcommunityplayers.org.

