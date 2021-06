Rapper Jay-Z has opened up about his relationship with eldest daughter Blue Ivy, and his commitment to learning how to swim after she was born. Jay-Z has revealed he learnt how to swim when he was in his 40s, after wife Beyonce gave birth to their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, 9. The rapper, 51, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 3, with the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker, opened up on a new episode of LeBron James‘ show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, about being a father to young girls. “It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing… I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” he revealed.