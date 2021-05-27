American Legion Post 166 donates thousands to foundation

Every year in October, “Party in Pink” ZUMBATHONS are held nationwide to increase the public’s awareness ZUMBA is fighting and dancing for a cure to cancer. This past year five area instructors joined forces and danced their hearts and souls out in Ocean Pines to inspire others to fight for the cure. All proceeds went to Ocean City’s Believe in Tomorrow House by the Sea. Presenting the $1,000 check to House by the Sea Director Wayne Littleon, center, were organizer and instructor Joyce Landsman and instructors Sherry Stephens, Angie Barton, Charlotte Moore and Carla Ennals.