Ocean City, MD

American Legion Post 166 donates thousands to foundation

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY, Md. – American Legion Post 166 donated thousands to a foundation that provides a vacation experience for critically ill children and their families. $2,000 each went to the Believe In Tomorrow foundations located in Baltimore, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Showell, and Bishopville. The Believe In Tomorrow Foundations operates the House by the Sea, House on the Bay in Ocean City, and the House on Fenwick Island, which all provide vacations for families.

www.wmdt.com
