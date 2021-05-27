Cancel
Cobalt Iron Assigned Patent For Dynamic Authorization Control That Automatically Responds To Threats and Events

 11 days ago

Cobalt Iron Inc., a provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, has been granted a patent on its technology for dynamic authorization control based on conditions and events. Issued on May 4, U.S. patent #10999290 describes new capabilities for Cobalt Iron Compass, an enterprise SaaS backup platform, that enable the use...

Cell Phoneshelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a unified endpoint management solution for my business?

Having an appropriate unified endpoint management (UEM) solution is important nowadays, not only because of the growing number of devices every organization has in its network, but also because of a surge in cybersecurity threats that are making them increasingly vulnerable. To select a suitable UEM solution for your business,...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Establishing Zero Trust with Certificate Lifecycle Automation

Zero trust is a security strategy in which user access requests for data or resources on an organization’s network always need to be authenticated and authorized. The concept of zero trust became more of a necessity within the last few years due to the dissolving network boundary of most organizations. This article describes how certificate lifecycle automation helps establish a zero trust architecture.
EconomyBeta News

The challenges of securing the modern enterprise [Q&A]

In recent months there have been many high profile attacks using ransomware and other techniques, against businesses. But why has there been an apparent upsurge in attacks and what should enterprises be doing to keep them selves safe? We talked to Lynx Software Technologies' vice president of product management, Pavan Singh to find out.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Defending Against Software Supply Chain Attacks: Recommendations From NIST

As a security leader, you feel confident in your organization’s security stance. Your team worked hard to build a culture prioritizing security. Risk management is viewed as serious business, and your organization proudly displays SOC2, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS while strictly adhering to privacy laws like GDPR. But what about the third parties in your supply chain?
Softwarebostonnews.net

Steps How To Develop Custom Software With A Right company

Many businesses and start-ups in recent years have been successful because of the right software. To launch a decent project, you need expert programmers and proper communication with the team. There are many companies on the market that provide custom software development services. But it takes time and experience to...
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Siloscape: First Known Malware Targeting Windows Containers to Compromise Cloud Environments

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) In March 2021, I uncovered the first known malware targeting Windows containers, a development that is not surprising given the massive surge in cloud adoption over the past few years. I named the malware Siloscape (sounds like silo escape) because its primary goal is to escape the container, and in Windows this is implemented mainly by a server silo.
ComputersHPCwire

Efficiently managing cluster network resources on Oracle Cloud using the cluster network resize feature

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) aims to solve complex problems for customers. OCI is leading the cloud high-performance computing (HPC) battle in performance and price. Over the last few months, we have set new cloud standards for internode latency, cloud HPC benchmarks, and application performance. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s bare metal infrastructure lets you get the same on-premises performance in the cloud.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Securing Industrial Automation and Control Systems Starts in Software Development

Following the IEC 62443 standard for security software development ensures quality, safety and security. The importance of industrial automation and control systems (IACS) to the critical operations we rely on cannot be overstated. From manufacturing of consumer and commercial products to power generation and water supply to HVAC for the offices where we “once” worked in before COVID-19 (we’ll be back) to smart utility metering for our homes and so much more, these systems are essential to our lives and our economy. It goes without question that keeping these systems secure is a must.
ComputersCSO

AWS access control confusion enables cross-account attacks

The Amazon Web Services identity and access management (IAM) mechanism is complex, and not fully understanding its particularities often leads to misconfigurations and exposed cloud assets. Researchers from cloud security firm Lightspin identified quirks in S3 bucket permissions that appear to be a common source of confusion among administrators. There...
Technologyiotforall.com

Fitting Into IoT Security with a New Open-Source Encryption Standard

If today’s IoT devices have an Achilles heel, it’s that they’re prone to security lapses and often catastrophic data leaks. Part of that has to do with the breakneck speed at which the IoT industry developed and continues to churn out new devices. That speed made it impossible for the industry to coalesce around any agreed-upon security standards.
Norwalk, CTwestfaironline.com

Norwalk’s Datto cites new ransomware assaults in upgrading data protection tool

In the aftermath of several recent high-profile ransomware attacks, including the digital assault that shut down the Colonial Pipeline, Datto Holding Corp. has upgraded its Virtual SIRIS (vSIRIS) data protection software. According to the Norwalk-based company, the product is a software-only version of the hardware-based SIRIS product offered to managed...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

New Google tool reveals dependencies for open source projects

Google has been working on a new, experimental tool to help developers discover the dependencies of the open source packages/libraries they use and known security vulnerabilities they are currently sporting. Open Source Insights. Open Source Insights is a Google Cloud Platform-hosted tool that’s accessible via a website into which users...
Technologyportswigger.net

GitHub changes policy to welcome security researchers

Coding platforms explicitly permits proof of concept exploits. GitHub has updated its policy on malware and exploit research to make the platform more accommodating to vulnerability hunters. The policy changes mean that dual-use security research and collaboration on GitHub is explicitly permitted. GitHub has retained the ability to disrupt any...
Technologyaithority.com

KORE and Cradlepoint Partner to Bring 5G Offering to Market

Future-Proofed Business Continuity Solutions Keep Operations Running Seamlessly. KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), partnered with Cradlepoint, a leader in wireless WAN and 5G solutions, to bring a 5G-ready business continuity bundle to market. “Wireless failover is a critical need for businesses...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

AireSpring Releases Major Update to Real-time Quoting Tool

QuoteSpring 5.0 Now More Powerful, Faster, Comprehensive, and Flexible than Ever. AireSpring, a leading Managed Services Provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed IT and Network Services, today announced a major upgrade to its powerful online, real-time quoting and proposal application, QuoteSpring. The application simplifies the sales process for channel partners by allowing them to generate comprehensive, competitive quotes and proposals instantly on demand. QuoteSpring 5.0 demonstrates a more intuitive, complete, and flexible design while retaining the features that have made the platform so successful. These include the ability to select from one of the widest arrays of connectivity options available in the Channel paired with AireSpring’s cloud communications solutions, Managed SD-WAN, Security and Managed IT services. QuoteSpring 5.0 expands upon these features by adding the ability to generate global multi-location quotes with the click of a button.
Technologymultihousingnews.com

2021 Access Control Field Guide

Within the next three years, 54 percent of businesses are expected to upgrade to a more sophisticated access control system. But choosing the most functional and cost-effective solution takes more than simply selecting smart locks. You need a holistic, detailed approach that considers all the ins and outs of a single property, from residential doors to common areas, garages and even elevators.
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

New Kubernetes malware backdoors clusters via Windows containers

New malware active for more than a year is compromising Windows containers to compromise Kubernetes clusters with the end goal of backdooring them and paving the way for attackers to abuse them in other malicious activities. Kubernetes, initially developed by Google and currently maintained by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation,...
Marketsdenversun.com

Global Risk- Based Authentication Market Revenue, Business Strategies , Trend Analysis Development Forecast 2027| IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, Okta, Gemalto, Vasco Data Security,

Risk-based authentication is the type of advanced technology which uses various from factors from the user to determine whether they are dangerous or not. This is type of security which helps to identify the level of risk that can happen by given login attempt and offers users with authentication challenges for the risk level.