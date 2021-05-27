Jebel Sahaba: Analysis of Bones Reveals a Succession of Violence Rather Than a Prehistoric War

The science replication crisis might be worse than we thought: new research reveals that studies with replicated results tend to be cited less often than studies which have failed to replicate. That's not to say that these more widely cited studies with unreplicated experiments are necessarily wrong or misleading - but it does mean that, for one reason or another, follow-up research has failed to deliver the same result as the original study, yet it still gets loads of citations. Thus, based on the new analysis, research that is more interesting and different appears to garner more citations than research with a...