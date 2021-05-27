Cancel
Jebel Sahaba: Analysis of Bones Reveals a Succession of Violence Rather Than a Prehistoric War

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its discovery in the 1960s, the Jebel Sahaba cemetery (Nile Valley, Sudan), 13 millennia old, was considered to be one of the oldest testimonies to prehistoric warfare. However, scientists from the CNRS and the University of Toulouse – Jean Jaurès[1] have re-analyzed the bones preserved in the British Museum (London) and re-evaluated their archaeological context. The results, published in Scientific Reports today (May 27, 2021), show that it was not a single armed conflict but rather a succession of violent episodes, probably exacerbated by climate change.

Posted by
Reuters

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago, as revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world’s oldest sites showing human warfare. Researchers said on Thursday...
Scienceboothbayregister.com

UMaine researchers: Culture drives human evolution more than genetics

In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an extensive review of the literature and evidence of long-term human evolution, scientists Tim Waring and Zach Wood concluded that humans are experiencing a “special evolutionary transition” in which the importance of culture, such as learned knowledge, practices and skills, is surpassing the value of genes as the primary driver of human evolution.
Posted by
ScienceAlert

The 'Replication Crisis' Could Be Worse Than We Thought, New Analysis Reveals

The science replication crisis might be worse than we thought: new research reveals that studies with replicated results tend to be cited less often than studies which have failed to replicate. That's not to say that these more widely cited studies with unreplicated experiments are necessarily wrong or misleading - but it does mean that, for one reason or another, follow-up research has failed to deliver the same result as the original study, yet it still gets loads of citations. Thus, based on the new analysis, research that is more interesting and different appears to garner more citations than research with a...
Religionscitechdaily.com

Discovery of Ancient Fish Bones Reveals Non-kosher Diet of Ancient Judeans

Ancient Judeans commonly ate non-kosher fish surrounding the time that such food was prohibited in the Bible, suggests a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Tel Aviv. This finding sheds new light on the origin of Old Testament dietary laws that are still observed by many Jews today. Among these rules is a ban on eating any species of fish which lacks scales or fins.
Posted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Showed Magic Tricks to a Bunch of Birds. The Birds Were Not Fooled

You can impress family members and friends with magic tricks, but you can also use them to study the differences in perception between animals and humans – and a new study highlights how Eurasian jays aren't quite as susceptible to sleight of hand as we are. Jays and other large-brained birds often use techniques similar to sleight of hand to keep food concealed in their beaks and away from potential scavengers, which adds another level of intrigue when it comes to how they react to magic performed by a person. "A magic trick works because it violates your expectations," psychologist Elias Garcia-Pelegrin,...
WildlifeNewswise

Paleontologists for the first time discover the pierced skull of a Pleistocene cave bear

Newswise — Russian paleontologists discovered the skull of a Pleistocene small cave bear with artificial damage in the Imanay Cave (Bashkiria, Russia). A bear aged 9-10 years was killed with a spear during hibernation about 35 thousand years ago. If the assumptions of scientists are confirmed, the find will become the world's first direct evidence of a Paleolithic man hunting for a small cave bear. The description of the skull was published in the Vestnik Archeologii, Anthropologii I Ethnographii.
ScienceSmithonian

Study Suggests 150 Years May Be the Human Lifespan’s Upper Limit

A new study suggests there may be a hard limit on human longevity, reports Live Science's Rebecca Sohn. That upper limit, according to the study published this week in the journal Nature Communications, is somewhere between 120 and 150 years old. At that advanced age, the researchers say the human...
ScienceNewswise

New insights into survival of ancient Western Desert peoples

Newswise — Researchers at the University of Adelaide have used more than two decades of satellite-derived environmental data to form hypotheses about the possible foraging habitats of pre-contact Aboriginal peoples living in Australia’s Western Desert. As one of the most arid and geographically remote regions of Australia, the Western Desert...
WildlifeScience Now

Oldest livestock genome reveals origin of today’s goats

Ancient hunters and farmers living in the foothills and valleys of western Iran’s verdant highlands may have been among the first people to domesticate livestock. Now, a new study—which includes the oldest livestock genome yet sequenced—bolsters that notion, appearing to capture genetic and archaeological evidence of a transitional stage between wild-hunted goats and their domesticated descendants.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

First Tales of the Earliest Domesticated Goats Revealed by 10,000-Year-Old DNA

New research has revealed the genetic makeup of the earliest goat herds. The findings, assimilated from DNA taken from the remains of 32 goats that died some 10,000 years ago in the Zagros mountains, provide clues to how early agricultural practices shaped the evolution of these animals. Archaeological evidence has...
WildlifePhys.org

New marine scale worm species first to provide evidence of male dwarfism

In the Kumano Sea, off the southeast coast of Japan, an evolutionary mystery lays in wait. Researchers have collected samples from the muddy sea floor, including hermit crabs, mollusks and discarded shells. Here, in and on these shells, they found scale worms living mostly in pairs with a striking difference compared to the almost 900 already known species of scale worms: One was a quarter the size of its mate.
ScienceIFLScience

Entire Human Genome Has Been Sequenced For The First Time In History, Scientists Claim

Scientists from the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium claim to have finally sequenced the entire human genome, back-to-back and including all the segments that were missing from the famous 2001 reference human genome and the most recent 2013 draft. Published in a pre-print paper to BioRxiv (meaning it is yet to be peer-reviewed), the new results claim to have uncovered the missing 8 percent of human DNA and, should they be verified, will be the first complete sequence of the human genome that has ever been created.
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

An Archaeology Student Out For A Walk Just Accidentally Discovered The Oldest Animal Carvings In Scotland

The prehistoric drawings clearly depict five red deer, including two with fully-grown antlers. They predate any similar images of animals by about 2,000 years. A Scottish archaeology student accidentally made the discovery of a lifetime while taking an evening walk. Hamish Fenton was cutting through Kilmartin Glen, a prehistoric Scottish landmark known for its mound tombs and geometric carvings, when he thought to look inside a cairn tomb on the outskirts of the ancient site.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover a Molecule Critical to Functional Brain Rejuvenation

The discovery could have important implications for the health of aging brains and development of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals.
ScienceNew York Post

This is the maximum age humans can physically reach, scientists say

Researchers believe they have identified the upper limit of human mortality: 150 years old. This would top the current record for oldest human — Jeanne Calment, who passed away in 1997 at 122 years — but it sure does put a damper on efforts to live forever. Using an iPhone...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Most Mysterious Geological Formation on Earth

From scientists to treasure hunters and even the best geologists in the world, Mount Roraima still remains the biggest mystery left on this earth in our history. This amazing Mount that is unique in this world has an oddly unnatural shape as if it was cut with a knife millions of years ago.