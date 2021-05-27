Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Patti Smith, Michael Stipe Set for ‘World Environment Day’ Livestream

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Patti Smith, Dave Matthews, and Michael Stipe are among the artists set to take part in the World Environment Day livestream concert happening on June 4th at 3 p.m. ET. The virtual concert was organized by Pathway to Paris, 350.org, and the United Nations Environment Program North America Region, and it will be available to watch on each organization’s Facebook page.

www.rollingstone.com
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Michael Stipe
Person
Rebecca Foon
Person
Bill Mckibben
Person
Rocky Dawuni
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Paris Smith
Person
Ben Harper
Person
Priya Darshini
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Concerts#Org#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicSFGate

Artist Steven Sebring Drops Exclusive NFT Featuring Singer, Songwriter, and "Godmother of Punk" Patti Smith on SuperRare

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Artist, Technologist and Digital Innovator Steven Sebring released his first NFT featuring legendary Artist and “Punk Poet Laureate” Patti Smith on SuperRare today, entitled patti punk. Culminating in a Sundance Award for Excellence in Cinematography in 2008 for Patti Smith: Dream of Life, Steven and Patti spent over eleven years together documenting her journey back to the stage from a sixteen-year hiatus.
New York City, NYNewsTimes

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
Musicmusicinafrica.net

Rocky Dawuni to play World Environment Day concert on 4 June

The event will mark this year’s WED, which is celebrated annually on 5 June. Dawuni, who is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa, will be joined by big international artists such as Patti Smith, Ben Harper, Michael Stipe, Dave Mathews, Jack Johnson as well as leaders from around the world, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, among others.
MusicPosted by
ARTnews

Michael Stipe Talks About His New Book on Pandemic-Era Shows of Strength and Vulnerability

Michael Stipe, former frontman of the epochal rock band R.E.M. and a multivalent visual artist in the years since, recently released Michael Stipe, a new book of literal and figurative portraits of some of his favorite people in the world. The third in a series of volumes published by Damiani, the new offering follows Volume 1 and Our Interference Times: A Visual Record. Some of the new portraits are photographic—including shots of Tilda Swinton, John Giorno, Kirsten Dunst, and friends and family in and around Stipe’s homes in New York, Berlin, and Athens, Georgia. Others take more oblique forms, such as commissioned ceramic pots and empty book covers with names emblazoned on their fabric fronts; subjects of those range widely from figures like Gore Vidal and Bryan Stevenson to Thurgood Marshall, Jonas Mekas, Neneh Cherry, and Greta Thunberg.
MusicTelegraph

The record that changed my life – by Neil Gaiman, David Mitchell, Clive James and Olivia Laing

Blue by Joni Mitchell (1971) In that shadowy era before the internet, buying an LP on spec was a risky venture. Your only means of hearing an album before handing over your non-refundable £5.49 was by listening to someone else’s copy – in which case you could just tape it. Printed reviews came and went at the speed of discarded magazines, and DJs’ opinions were available only in real time. No podcasts, no archives, no nothing. For old releases, all you could do was try to divine the quality of the material from cover art and song titles. A dud left you with gambler’s despair. The reward for striking gold, however, was a who-dared-won bliss, possibly unknowable in an age when music is cheaper than tap water.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Rolling Stone

David Gilmour and Polly Samson on What Keeps Their Creative Partnership Strong

It’s a late-May afternoon, and Polly Samson and her husband, former Pink Floyd frontman David Gilmour, are seated side-by-side for a Zoom interview in what looks like a Greek restaurant with brick walls and windows fashioned in ornate geometric shapes. It’s the perfect setting to discuss Samson’s latest novel, A Theater for Dreamers, which is about a group of artists, including Leonard Cohen and his muse Marianne Ihlen, who lived on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960, and how men and women work (or don’t work) creatively together.
MusicStereogum

Reveal Turns 20

When Bill Berry left R.E.M., it could’ve been the end of the band. On some level, the remaining three — Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, and Peter Buck — probably wanted it to be the end, but the story goes that Berry left with the stipulation they had to keep going as R.E.M. The ensuing second half of R.E.M.’s career — the trio years, what’s now become known as the “three-legged dog” era — was full of searching, experimentation, new revelations but also stylistic pitfalls, and ultimately a homecoming and goodbye. It all began with 1998’s Up, a claustrophobic album that leaned into electronica. While Up is now held in high esteem by plenty of R.E.M. fans, it was more baffling then, when one of the biggest rock bands in the world seemed to be retreating inside their heads and new machines. For a few more albums, R.E.M. would continue to experiment and figure out how the band could grow and sound without Berry. But at the same time, they built up their next album as something happier than Up, another new beginning.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Paula Fuga with Jack Johnson “If Ever”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!. Expressing both heartbreak and gratitude. “If Ever”, by Paula Fuga and Jack Johnson, is a bittersweet but life-affirming duet. The lead single from her upcoming album “Rain on Sunday”, available on June 18, is also graced with Ben Harper’s beautiful lap-steel guitar work.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

St. Vincent to Launch Seventies-Style Radio Show on Apple Music 1

St. Vincent will launch a new radio show on Apple Music 1, WSTV Radio, Friday, June 4th at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST. Matching the aesthetic of St. Vincent’s most recent album, Daddy’s Home, WSTV Radio will be another take on Seventies pastiche. Per a release, St. Vincent will transform herself into an era-appropriate New York City radio DJ and each episode will take a “day in the life” approach as St. Vincent plays the hits of the day and drops in news, traffic, and weather reports pulled from actual archives. The playlist will feature the top three charting songs of whatever week in the Seventies St. Vincent chooses, plus special “premieres” of new songs by future music legends.
Musiclaonlock.com

Chris Robley - There's a Bird [Music Video Review]

“This is songwriting at its best. Chris Robley has that extra bit of intuitiveness to his writing that you normally find in such artists as Jason Isbell, Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits. That line between heartbreak and hope is always at the center of the work and gives the listener a myriad of emotion to work from. This is a track that grows on you with each and every listen, but is mesmerizing from the very first listen.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hanson Tap Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen for New Song ‘Don’t Ever Change’

Hanson have released a new song, “Don’t Ever Change,” featuring some bonus guitar work from Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen. “Don’t Ever Change” is a bright piece of power pop with piano and tambourine ringing behind the song’s crunchy guitars. The track arrives with a video of Hanson performing the song on a brightly lit stage as the song’s lyrics pop in in blazing neon on a screen behind them.
Musicclassicsdujour.com

CDJ Today: June 5 in Classic Rock

June 5, 2003 – Singer Scott Weiland is picked to be the singer for a new project featuring ex-Guns N’ Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum which later becomes Velvet Revolver. June 5, 1964 – The Swing Auditorium in San Bernardino, CA is the first U.S. venue to...