Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooper County, MO

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cooper by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooper The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Petite Saline Creek near Boonville This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Petite Saline Creek near Boonville Flood stage: 16.0 feet Latest stage: 5.8 feet at 9 AM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 19.1 feet at 1 PM Friday May 28 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Petite Saline Creek Boonville 16.0 5.8 Thu 9am 6.0 19.1 10.6 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cooper County, MO
City
Pleasant Hill, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Weather Forecasts#A Hydrologic Outlook#Crests#Earlier Rainfall#Boonville Flood Stage#Warnings#Runoff#Stg#Location#Petite Saline Creek#Unknown Certainty#Obs#Fld#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * From late tonight to Tuesday morning. * At 5:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 24.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 7pm 7pm 7pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 12.2 Sun 5pm 14.7 22.2 21.2
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cooper County in central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 334 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otterville, or 12 miles east of Sedalia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Otterville around 350 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COOPER COUNTY At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otterville, or 9 miles west of Tipton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Cooper County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cooper; Henry; Johnson; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS SOUTHERN COOPER AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pilot Grove to near Windsor. Movement was east at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Windsor, Smithton, Green Ridge, Otterville, Bunceton, Hughesville, Sedalia Memorial Arpt and Clifton City. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.