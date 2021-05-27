Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Providing a space and resources for Black real estate agents in Baltimore

By Morning Show Producer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore (WBFF) — Two dynamic real estate brokers are expanding their firm right here in the Baltimore area. Harris Hawkins and Co. is providing a space and resources for other Black real estate agents to grow within the industry. Co-owners Tiffany Harris and Brandi Hawkins join the morning show to...

