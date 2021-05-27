Aaron Rodgers, singing Taylor Swift, with a manbun, on vacation with Miles Teller: Yes, really
No, that headline you just read isn’t sensationalized. It’s a real thing that happened. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has talents off the gridiron and was happy to show them off on social media. Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley were vacationing with Miles Teller, and wife Keleigh Sperry Teller as the group looks to be having the trip-of-a-lifetime. Fortunately, they’ve shared their experiences on Instagram, which includes the reigning NFL MVP singing karaoke to Taylor Swift.www.audacy.com