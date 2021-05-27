Earning freedom

This is the second of a two-part series co-published with The Imprint. Read Part One here. In 1986, Corey Glassman and a fellow high school student, Gina Florio, both 16, robbed and fatally stabbed 18-year-old Junko Owaki, a Japanese exchange student, in one of the San Francisco’s Bay Area most shocking crimes. Glassman went to prison at a time when the state was veering toward harsher sentencing laws for juvenile offenders, and few murderers were paroled — even those who committed their crimes as young teens. As a result of this shift, Glassman served his 26-years-to-life sentence in adult prisons. From the mid-1990s until fairly recently, sentences for violent juvenile crimes only grew longer as tough-on-crime voters also extended the time between parole hearings. Glassman nearly lost hope of seeing freedom. But around 10 years ago, both he and society began to change. After decades of activism to overturn harsh sentences for juvenile offenders, society seemed willing to reconsider how it judged and punished young people who commit even the most violent of crimes. It was around this time that Glassman began to see that he, too, had work to do — work on himself to truly understand why he committed such a heinous act and to show why he would never do it again. He not only decided he had to change, but he also had to convince the parole commissioners he’d changed.