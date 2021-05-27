Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Earning freedom

Posted by 
Voices of Monterey Bay
Voices of Monterey Bay
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the second of a two-part series co-published with The Imprint. Read Part One here. In 1986, Corey Glassman and a fellow high school student, Gina Florio, both 16, robbed and fatally stabbed 18-year-old Junko Owaki, a Japanese exchange student, in one of the San Francisco’s Bay Area most shocking crimes. Glassman went to prison at a time when the state was veering toward harsher sentencing laws for juvenile offenders, and few murderers were paroled — even those who committed their crimes as young teens. As a result of this shift, Glassman served his 26-years-to-life sentence in adult prisons. From the mid-1990s until fairly recently, sentences for violent juvenile crimes only grew longer as tough-on-crime voters also extended the time between parole hearings. Glassman nearly lost hope of seeing freedom. But around 10 years ago, both he and society began to change. After decades of activism to overturn harsh sentences for juvenile offenders, society seemed willing to reconsider how it judged and punished young people who commit even the most violent of crimes. It was around this time that Glassman began to see that he, too, had work to do — work on himself to truly understand why he committed such a heinous act and to show why he would never do it again. He not only decided he had to change, but he also had to convince the parole commissioners he’d changed.

voicesofmontereybay.org
Voices of Monterey Bay

Voices of Monterey Bay

Monterey, CA
283
Followers
353
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Voices of Monterey Bay is a not-for-profit bilingual news organization serving Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

 https://voicesofmontereybay.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
State
California State
City
Soledad, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Salinas, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Society
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#American Society#Civil Society#Social Activism#No Punishment#State Law#Japanese#Senate#San Jose State University#Life Support Alliance#Options Recovery Services#Women#Parole Grants#Prisoners#Adult Prisons#Youth Violence#Violent Juvenile Crimes#Harsh Sentences#Harsher Sentencing Laws#Teenage Criminals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Advocacychildrenshealthdefense.org

Health Freedom Defense Fund

Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) seeks to ameliorate health injustice through education and advocacy. We aid families and individuals whose health rights have been infringed and support legal challenges to unjust laws that undermine our health and freedoms. If your rights have been infringed, we may be able to help.
HealthCoeur d'Alene Press

MCGEACHIN: Stands for freedom

I applaud Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for her bold gesture to restore freedom and sanity to our troubled society. Her willingness to step up and take an unambiguous stand against the simpering mediocrity of Gov. Little’s policies on the Wuhan Flu fill me with hope for the future. Panic cannot...
Sacramento, CASacramento Bee

Yes, you can water your lawn. But here are the water cutbacks for Sacramento area, so far

You can’t water your lawn more than twice a week in the city or Sacramento during summer, and never on Thursday or Friday. For thousands of Sacramento County residents, the limit is three days a week. In Roseville, there’s no watering between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Customers of the San Juan Water District have five days to fix leaks, and hosing down the driveway or sidewalk is off-limits in Elk Grove.
Societytsln.com

The resurrection tour: Faith, Family and Freedom

Nebraska beef and hog producer, Ag-advocate and radio host Trent Loos has joined the Arise USA tour which intends to hit at least 48 of the 50 fifty states over the next 100 plus days. This bus tour is funded by individual donations and is “to unify the ninety-nine percent of the American population against the one percent in government who no longer represent the people.”
EducationPosted by
Voices of Monterey Bay

Fiat Lux

Jose Anzaldo standing near his home in Salinas | Claudia Meléndez Salinas. Salinas High School student Jose Anzaldo had just finished one of his distance-learning classes when he noticed an incoming call from an unfamiliar number. To his surprise, it was a UC Berkeley student telling him that he had been nominated for one of Berkeley’s most prestigious scholarships — the Fiat Lux Scholarship.
New Orleans, LAstandardnewswire.com

Strike a Blow for Freedom Rally

In the days of lawlessness those who keep the law become the outlaw. NEW ORLEANS, La., June 4, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- On Monday, June 7th, in the year of our Lord 2021, Operation Save America will be conducting a "Strike a Blow for Freedom" rally and press conference. It will take place at the Fifth District Court in New Orleans, LA. The time is from 8:00 - 9:00 a.m.
U.S. PoliticsEnid News and Eagle

New law makes changes to medical parole process

Looking to prevent widespread COVID-19 outbreaks behind bars, corrections officials in several states moved quickly in 2020 to release medically vulnerable and nonviolent prisoners. Wisconsin freed 1,600 people from its prisons from March 2 through May 4, 2020, most of them serving time for parole and probation violations. Iowa Department...
Public SafetyBrunswick News

Juvenile crime is actually on the decline

In response to the editorial regarding juvenile crime, I’d first like to point out that we are actually experiencing a national, multi-year decline in juvenile crime in the United States. In fact, juvenile crime has decreased by over 67% from 2006 to 2019 according to Analysis of Federal Bureau of Investigation arrest data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics (data years 1980–2014) and the National Center for Juvenile Justice (data years 2015–2019). A simple query for “Georgia juvenile crime statistics” will lead the reader to various statistical information that confirms a similar pattern in Georgia.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Federal Appeals Court Blocks Sweeping Missouri Abortion Law

A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday blocked Missouri from enforcing a sweeping state abortion law that bans the procedures at or after eight weeks of pregnancy. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments in September in the legal battle over the 2019 law. The measure also would prohibit a woman from having an abortion because the fetus has Down syndrome.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Fixing the police and reducing homicide: Yes, Congress can do both

Congressional leaders continue negotiating over police reform legislation against a backdrop of two troubling trends: falling confidence in law enforcement and rising homicide rates. The conventional wisdom is that the confidence drop boosts reform efforts, while the homicide jump creates skepticism about major changes. However, a close look shows that, together, these trends may provide an opportunity to reduce both violent crime and help restore confidence in the police.
EconomyJohnson City Press

Restoring Americans' freedom to work

Everywhere you turn these days, you see “Help Wanted” signs. Small businesses across America are desperately looking for workers. But oftentimes, barriers and bad policy stand in the way of connecting businesses with potential employees. Government’s response to COVID, including the extension of supplemental unemployment benefits, has certainly played a role in this. Another such barrier that isn’t getting as much attention is unnecessary occupational licensing. In the 1950s, just one in 20 workers needed a license to do their job. Today, one out of every four Americans must get government permission before they can work.
Public HealthSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Gun violence is a public health problem

The American Public Health Association and the American Medical Association both call gun violence a public health problem. The majority of Americans (87%) see gun violence as a public health threat (77% Republicans, 96% Democrats), according to a recent poll conducted by the American Psychiatric Association. A public health approach...